He Youtuber Callum ‘callup’ mcginley, 32 years old, he beat a world record after spending an hour and 26 minutes in the Anechoic Chamber of the University of South Bank, London, which is said is one of the most silent rooms in the world.

To complete the task, Callux had to remain alone in the camera and remain aware and awake during the entire challenge and He told what he was feeling.

To the Youtuber He was allowed to speak only one minute every five minutes and keep the sound levels below the 25 decibelscompared to the sound of breathing.

After only five minutes, Callux He felt disoriented And he noticed an extreme tinnitus burst in both ears, quickly followed by a “head pressure” and flashing light visions around the room.

At half an hour, Callux said that he could even hear his own blood running for his body: “The sound that he thought was the London Metro, was My blood traveling around my ear. “

“It sounds like someone was dragging a cart on my ear, and now I feel like If the latter will go slower while I speak “, The content creator said.

As the world record approached, the Youtuber He said that “Things began to get a bit weird” And in fact, he could be seen in the camera looking uncomfortable.

At that time he thought about giving up while describing the hallucinations that They even made him cry. “I was trying to track that thing I was imagining around the room,” Calux said.

‘I was scared and my eyes filled with tears, but I knew they only had A few minutes to beat the world record. All he had to do was endure a couple more minutes, “he said.

Described them as the “Five most difficult minutes” Of all the challenge and said he felt he was “driving crazy.”

After beating the world record, you could see the Youtuber Celebrating in front of the camera in silence, while committed to remaining longer in the camera so that “No one could ever beat” his record.