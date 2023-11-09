The mother’s friend decided to tell the truth Gaia Menga, introducing herself to the Carabinieri, saying that she was driving the car that was supposed to take them home. Unfortunately they never reached their home, the little girl died on Via Laurentina.

The officers managed to reach a breakthrough, thanks to the blood traces found inside the Golf, leased. He was really there driving Betti Sonsirie, mother’s friend. From what he reports The Corriere della Serathe woman would have said:

I am responsible for the death of Gaia, a 13 year old girl. I will never be able to forgive myself. I’m desperate. I wonder if I will ever be forgiven by Giada for what happened. I had a distraction, I don’t know why, but I no longer had control of the car. Two years ago, in a car accident, my dream was shattered. Because the man she was about to marry passed away, he was the one driving.

I drank a glass of wine, maybe one and a half. I made the mistake while driving, but contrary to what has been said, I assumed my responsibilities straight away. On Monday morning I presented myself to the police, to tell the truth, without omitting anything. Why did I wait 24 hours? Because on Sunday I went through hell. I was like in a coma.

The accident in which Gaia Menga died

The events occurred on the evening of Saturday 4 November. Precisely on the way Laurentina, at the roundabout on Via Giovanni Gutemberg, in the city of Rome. They had all gone to a dinner Anzio.

They were on board one Golf new model, leased. From what has emerged, the accident occurred around 2 in the nightbut officers arrived on site about 2 hours later, around 4 in the morning.

From a first reconstruction, perhaps due to thehigh speed or due to wet asphalt, the person driving lost control. After taking the traffic divider hill, you are flipped 3 times. When the doctors arrived, however, Gaia was no longer there nothing to do. The woman is now accused of a traffic crime.