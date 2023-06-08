The testimony of the father of the little girl who died in a car in Rome

The father who forgot his daughter Stella in his car, the little girl who died on Wednesday 7 June probably from asphyxiation, is incredulous and in shock.

“I don’t know what happened, I was convinced that I had left Stella at kindergarten, so much so that in the morning we spoke with my wife to decide who was going to pick her up” he would have declared, according to what he reveals The Republicthe man, a 45-year-old carabiniere, to the deputy prosecutor Paolo Ielo.

Investigated for abandonment of a minor, an act due to allow the prosecutor’s office to make all the necessary investigations, the man is unable to find peace, unable to explain what happened.

According to an initial reconstruction, the man, who works in the general directorate of military personnel of the Ministry of Defence, had accompanied his daughter to the nursery by parking his car a few meters from the structure.

Once he got out, however, he locked the car with his daughter still inside without evidently realizing it. It was there that the tragic discovery was made mother of the 14 month old baby.

In fact, once she arrived at the nursery, the woman discovered that her daughter had never entered school and, immediately afterwards, she approached her husband’s car where she saw the now already lifeless child.