Singer and composer Sergei Penkin received the title of Honored Artist of the Russian Federation on December 8. On the same day as this event, he gave a concert and promised to “put on a show” in honor of his personal holiday – so that the audience would share with him the joy of the long-awaited status. The singer himself admits that he almost fainted from the news and received congratulations all day. We congratulated “Mr. Extravagance” and “Izvestia”, and at the same time talked with the now honored artist about his career path, plans for the future and interest in new music.

“I’m showing off today: I’m treating you to champagne and wine in the foyer.”

– Congratulations! Tell me how you feel after receiving this award?

“I’m happy about this event because I’ve been waiting for this for a long time.” It was already possible, as they say, to get something popular! But, you see, thank God that it happened like this – today. Today I want to be happy about how the audience will react to this. For the first time on tour I will say that I have become an honored artist!

— Has anything changed for you with the status you received?

– Nothing changes. You just have to go forward and work. Delight with new songs, new shows, new concerts. Love to communicate with the audience, sing live. Everything continues the same – nothing changes.

-And will you celebrate??

— I will, of course! I will celebrate with friends after I arrive. And today I’m signing up for the concert hall. I treat you to champagne and wine in the foyer. This is a big event, and I think that the audience today will be happy about it with me.

— Who was the first to congratulate you on the award??

— My producer. Then the rector of the university where I teach congratulated me. Then my friends congratulated me, they even cried into the phone because they didn’t believe me! This is sincere. They are probably even more happy than I am. I almost fainted. For me, imagine, to receive this title at 62 years old!

— Your current title now obliges you to do something?

— Of course, it obliges. You can no longer become complacent, you should already be like a sign of quality in music. The responsibility is great.

“The warmer you treat the audience, the warmer the hall will be”

— Peter Gabriel has finally released a new album after several years. Listened to him?

— I generally listen to all concerts and albums. Because there is a lot to learn here. A man who is already over 70, he is trying to progress. It’s great when a person has no age in music, but progress, and he is constantly moving towards something, forward.

— How do you work in conditions of progress?

— Compared to other musicians and singers, I don’t wear ear monitors. For me, the monitors on stage are alive, real. I don’t feel the hall with ear monitors (ear monitors – Izvestia). And they make you deaf! Phil Collins is going deaf. But I want to feel the audience for real, not like writing in the studio, but live – every breath, every applause, interesting exclamations from the audience. It’s like eating real foods, fruits.

— You are against mechanization?

— We bring with us light, sound, instruments, musicians. And all this turns into one whole in order to give the audience a complete picture of real, good music.

— Are you against the wall between the viewer and the artist?

— Certainly! The warmer you treat the audience, the warmer the hall will be. Artists, as a rule, are very shy to say all this. And you need to communicate with the audience like with friends in the kitchen. We do some songs acoustically, like in a kitchen, so people really like it.

— Do you communicate with the audience in the hall?

— Adele communicates with the audience, and I really like it. And I try to implement this – in my life, in my concerts with the audience. This is always warmth. You can say to the viewer: “Hello,” or you can say: “Oh, hi, how are you?” And immediately a different attitude! The environment is immediately different, and you let the audience into your world in a different way.

“You must educate the viewer, not the viewer – you”

— Which of the rising stars do you think is like-minded? Maybe they wanted to perform with someone?

— I had a lot of duets – for my anniversary. I want to work with some such interesting artist, but I don’t even know yet how it will work out. Let’s not guess. I want it with a young artist – it doesn’t matter if it’s a singer or a singer. The most important thing is to have a good voice, manner, and presentation. To make it interesting. And not to create hype.

– Why don’t you want to hype?

— Popularity is not the meaning of professionalism. And this (collaboration – Izvestia) must be professional, beautiful, worthy, and so that it remains for a long time.

— And if you were an aspiring musician and singer, would you pave your way in the same way? Or would you change something?

– No. I think I would have made my way the same way. I don’t serve the audience’s needs. You have to give fashion and music. You must educate the viewer, not the viewer – you.

— Someone helped you on the way to today’s reward?

— Well, the university where I teach. They helped me. Thank you very much, friends, my loved ones, and those who took part in this! This is my producer, and also my friends.

— Can I have one more tricky question? Will your new title have any impact on your fees?

— Interest Ask. You know, I don’t think about it. For me, the most important thing is music. I was considered mediocre, voiceless at Gnesinka – I entered there for 11 years! But this suggests that sooner or later a creative person will probably show himself; he cannot always be in the shadows.

— How does it start for musicians?

– Then – apartments, cassettes. Now it’s the Internet. Sooner or later, the person will still be recognized. Any person can come out of nowhere, without understanding music, and say – this is good, and this is bad. Already now I am trying to be a sign of quality. And I think very few people my age sing live. Do you think I don’t worry before concerts, after all these years? I get excited at every concert.

– Why?

– If you don’t worry, then the concerts are over. This is where the artist will end his existence. Excitement is responsibility, this attitude towards the viewer and everything else. It’s all interconnected.

— What are you planning to do in the New Year??

— It’s very difficult to say for now. Before the New Year I’m going to Cyprus on tour. I don’t know yet how the New Year will turn out – everything is always unpredictable. You see, today I didn’t know, but in the morning they took me, called me, and said that I had received an Honored Artist!