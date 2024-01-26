ALN: Smith, executed in the USA using pure nitrogen, experienced agony before his death

Kenneth Eugene Smith, the first person executed in the United States using pure nitrogen, experienced agony before his death. Details of the execution were revealed by Alabama Local News (ALN).

The man, tied with belts, was brought into the execution room on a gurney, after which a breathing mask was put on his face. Two minutes after Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall ordered the execution, gas began flowing into the mask. According to reporters, Smith began to writhe and convulse. A couple more minutes later he went limp and was just breathing heavily, gasping for breath.

Related materials:

After seven minutes, the corrections officer leaned over the inmate and examined his face before returning to his post. The executed man stopped breathing after another seven minutes. A total of 19 minutes passed from the beginning of the execution to the announcement of death.

A new type of execution has been compared to torture

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre later said that US President Joe Biden supports a moratorium on federal executions. According to her, the current administration is alarmed by reports of the execution of Kenneth Smith, who was killed in a new way. “The President was deeply concerned about the way the death penalty was carried out,” she said.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said that nitrogen gas executions in the United States amount to torture. He pointed out that the new and untested method of nitrogen gas asphyxiation could amount to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.

Proponents of execution with nitrogen gas have previously said that such execution is painless. According to the original plan, since more than three-quarters of the Earth’s atmosphere consists of this gas, the condemned person will not notice how the oxygen necessary to support life will disappear from the respiratory mixture.

It will just put them to sleep. It's humane, quick and painless Jim HealRepublican Representative

Reverend Jeff Hood, who was present at the execution, shared with reporters his impression of what he saw. He said he witnessed five executions by lethal injection in a year and called it “a far superior method of killing.” “We didn’t see Smith die in a matter of seconds. We saw how he fought for his life for long minutes,” the priest said.

Alabama has become the third state to allow the use of nitrogen hypoxia as an execution method. The authorities of Oklahoma and Mississippi approved the execution of the death sentence in this way, but it had not previously been used there.

Related materials:

The death penalty in the United States is a legal punishment in 27 states. Besides nitrogen, the other legal forms of execution in the United States are hanging, firing squad, electric chair, gas chamber and lethal injection.

Kenneth Smith survived execution by lethal injection

Kenneth Smith was scheduled to be executed in November 2022. He survived the lethal injection procedure – prison staff failed to install two needles with a lethal cocktail into his veins in the allotted time. The prisoner later complained that he had been literally “punctured with needles” for an hour. In addition to Smith, two other people have had similar experiences over the past few years.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, lethal injection is the worst method of execution. The main problem with this is considered to be the ban on medical drug manufacturers using their products for execution. In addition, prison workers often do not have the necessary qualifications and cannot get a needle into the vein of a sentenced person.

A few hours before his execution, Smith ordered steak, hash browns and eggs as his last meal. He didn't finish his dinner completely.