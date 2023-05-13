Pazarcik, Türkiye – It represents between 15 and 20 million people. Persecuted throughout history, today the Alevi minority still suffers multiple discriminations in Turkey. The candidacy of Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, a member of this community, in the presidential elections on May 14, revitalizes the hope that their rights will be officially recognized.

There is almost nothing left of the second floor. However, the cemevi, literally ‘gathering place’ in Turkish, has kept its doors open in Pazarcik, in the Kahramanmaras province of southern Turkey. Seriously affected by the earthquakes of February 6, the place of worship now serves to store aid for the victims.

“Food, clothing, baby products (…) The State has not paid anything. The aid is financed in part by the Alevi centers in Turkey, but above all by the diaspora,” explains Hasan Huseyin Dégirmenci, president of the city’s Alevi cultural association (ADK).

Damaged by the earthquake on February 6, 2023, the Pazarcik cemevi is used to store aid for the victims. © Assiya Hamza/France24

In the center of the gigantic room with bright green and pale yellow walls are stacked chairs, folding tables and pieces of cardboard. Everything is covered by a thick layer of dust. And there are many disturbing cracks. “Many cemevis were destroyed. They are going to rebuild the mosques, the cemevis, no,” adds the septuagenarian, specifying that the place of worship was built with the funds raised from the sale “of tea and coffee at diaspora weddings in Switzerland.”

The twelve imams worshiped by the Alevis are represented in the great hall of the Pazarcik cemevi. © Assiya Hamza/France24

Above the stage, at the end of the room, are some gigantic icons. They are the faces of the twelve imams: Ali, cousin and son-in-law of the Prophet Muhammad, and his offspring. The twelfth is the “hidden” imam, the one who must return at the end of time, but his features are not represented. And no less important, Haci Bektas Veli, a great 13th century Turkish philosopher and founder of Bektashism, a religious order of Alevism. In a corner of the room, the essential portrait of Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic and poet of secularism.

Ataturk’s portrait, hanging in the great hall of the Pazarcik cemevi. © Assiya Hamza/France24

Alevism, an old syncretic belief from Anatolia

It is difficult to define Alevism. Some consider it a sect, others a religion, a branch of Islam close to Shiism or Sufism. But the Alevis are not Muslims, nor are they Sunnis or Shiites. “We ‘red heads’ (kızılbaş in Turkish, referring to the red headdress worn by the Alevis under the Ottoman Empire) have no relationship with the Shiites,” he insists.

Hasan Huseyin“Ali is a Shiite. In each cem (meeting), we pray to the 12 imams so that the prayer is complete”.

His belief is a syncretism that mixes philosophy, agnostic, Sufi and Christian practices. Unlike Muslims, they do not pray five times a day, do not make the pilgrimage to Mecca, do not practice Ramadan and do not forbid alcohol. Every Thursday, the ‘cem’ is organized, a ceremony coordinated by a ‘dede’ (literally a ‘grandfather’). Both men and women attend and pray together. At the end of the service, the faithful perform a dance called semah, to the rhythm of the saz, a traditional stringed instrument.

“The main rule is justice. You don’t do anything you don’t want to be done to you. You don’t say anything you don’t want to be told. We don’t have a book. Our belief is passed down orally,” says Hasan Huseyin. “We respect the four holy books (the Qur’an, the Bible, the Torah and the Book of Psalms) and we expect to receive the same respect from others. The authorities do not recognize us, but we are here, ”he adds.

“They killed children”

In Turkey, the history of the Alevis is littered with pogroms and persecutions. From the Ottoman Empire to contemporary times they have been considered apostates and infidels and have been victims of Islamist fanaticism.

Hasan Huseyin Dégirmenci survived the ‘Maras massacre’ (short for Kahramanmaras) in which a hundred Alevi Kurds were killed by fascist and ultranationalist groups, 100 according to official figures, more than 500 according to investigators, leaving hundreds injured, between December 19 and 26, 1978.

“There was a fight between the left and the right (the ultranationalists of the Nationalist Movement Party and the communists), but the armed groups attacked the Alevis. They killed children, disemboweled pregnant women, ”he recalls. “At that time, there were many Alevis in Maras and the community was economically strong. They did that to divide us and weaken us. They changed the story saying that it had been between the Sunnis and the Alevis.”

Another pogrom marked Alevi memory. On July 2, 1993, Islamist fanatics set a hotel on fire in Sivas, a city in central Turkey known for its religious conservatism. Several intellectuals, the vast majority Alevis, had gathered to celebrate Pir Sultan Abdal, a 16th-century Alevi poet. The drama left 37 dead, of which 33 were Alevis. The faces of these ‘martyrs’ cover one of the walls of the main hall of the cemevi.

Portraits of the victims of the Sivas massacre of July 2, 1993. © Assiya Hamza/France24

Houses marked over and over again with a cross, death threats, assaults for not following the Ramadan fast. The Alevi minority constantly denounces the discrimination of which it is a victim. “When I was young, we did not have the right to speak Kurdish. After the Maras massacre, we hid our faith. After the one in Sivas in 1993, people refused to submit”, continues the president of the Alevi cultural association.

“We, the Alevis, have hope”

Today, the Alevi community demands recognition of their rights. “I was born an Alevi, I did not choose it,” says Hasan Huseyin, referring to the hereditary transmission of Alevism. “I have an identity document, I did my military service, I pay my taxes. I comply with all my duties as a citizen. There are between 15 and 20 million Alevis in Türkiye. The only thing we ask is to be recognized in the Constitution”.

Now all attention is on Kilicdaroglu. The opposition alliance candidate recently broke a taboo by publicly stating his identity as an Alevi. If he is elected on May 14 against Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he would become the first Alevi president in Turkish history.

“We, the Alevis, have hope. We never give up. An Alevi candidate will use his beliefs in morality and Justice. There are other minorities in Turkey: Kurds, Syrians, Yazidis (…) He will not single out anyone, ”says Hasan Huseyin Dégirmenci, without hiding his fear in the event that the outgoing president is re-elected. “We cannot continue like this. The Christians left this land. If he is re-elected, the Alevis will leave, ”he concludes.