Mexico.- Tania Ricon was sincere during the last edition of the ‘Interview with Yordi‘, Well, he detailed what it was like to lose his first baby.

“We tried to get pregnant, I was about 12 weeks old. It’s something very common in women, that is, when you talk about it and talk about it, you realize that many women have gone through the same thing, but I don’t know why we have this bad habit of not say it, I already talked about it more naturally,” he explained.

We recommend you read…

Tania said that even though she can talk a little more about the tragic event, she is not entirely sure that she has been able to overcome the loss of their first child: “And the fact that I talk about it does not mean that I have digested it, because in the end, it is also a loss.”

In addition, he determined that any woman feels like a mother from the moment she realizes that she is pregnant, unlike men, who take a little longer to assimilate the arrival of a little one.

We recommend you read…

PHOTOS | She is Amanda Dudamel, the Venezuelan “queen without a crown” in Miss Universe 2023

“It’s time for women”, the powerful speech of Anne Jakkaphong, trans owner of Miss Universe

“When you take a pregnancy test and it’s positive and you see your test, you say I’m a mom and you talk to her, you feel accompanied from that moment on and it was very hard, very hard,” she said.

Faced with the tragedy of her baby, Tania Rincón realized that sooner or later we all face realityfor which she realized that she is not the owner of her destiny: “It has been difficult for me, that is, to understand, that, well, that you are not like the owner, she puts that kind of thing on you, like that kind of evidence, because I don’t know if I got over it, but it is enough to make a total stop and reflect, fortunately I was surrounded by good friends.

The Televisa host explained that thanks to all the friends who were with her in her terrible moment, she was able to cope with the pain and take the situation more calmly.

“Friends who had gone through similar situations and many times that gave me a lot, well, a compass to understand my process, it took me a long time later, to understand that it was not going to happen to me again or maybe it did,” he said.

After what yordi asked her if she ever felt afraid of trying to become a mother again, she said that there was a possibility that it could happen again and that the clinic where she was treated had a awful touch.

“My doctor told me: ‘Oh, it’s normal! That’s why I never tell them to say before three months’. Obviously I don’t even go to that doctor anymore and many things that I discovered along the way that somehow He was exercising a kind of violence and I wasn’t realizing it, because for the doctor it was just another statistic,” he explained.

She determined that when she started bleeding she called her doctor to find out what to do, and he didn’t have a good reaction.

“Just with my gynecologist who introduced me, that is, I spoke to him because I was already bleeding and he said: ‘Oh, Tania! Well, you don’t give sports, my intern goes to America.’ * whoever it goes, I was bleeding, I thought it was super bad that he did that “.

But that was not all, she also remembered how ugly it was to have lost her womb after the birth of her second daughter, because she felt very strong colic, and when she went to be checked they told her that she had a fibroid, which was known as abnormal tissue.

“After my second daughter, I said ‘I don’t want to get pregnant again at the moment’ and I went to the doctor and he told me ‘she has a fibroid’, which is like a type of tumor and it was already so big that it hit my wall. abdomen, then they had to remove the entire womb,” she said.