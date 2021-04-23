“I started on April 4 with mild symptoms, like all“Thus begins the extensive and dramatic story shared by the Mendoza Gaston Abrego 29 years old, on his Twitter account. There he described his days fighting the coronavirus, interned in the Central Hospital. Death, pain and fear at the worst time of the pandemic.

In his post published this Thursday, April 22, the young man explained that he is still hospitalized, even if his picture improved considerably. However, at the start, everything was fear: “My health was declining. On Tuesday 13 I started to feel short of breath and went to the hospital. “

“It was lucky to have arrived when the wave was not rising yet. They took good care of me and quickly stabilized me. I never thought that at 29 years old this was going to get so complicated. I was hospitalized with a mask and a CT scan showed that I had pneumonia. “

Despite treatment, her condition was complicated: “Bilateral pneumonia My lungs were no longer responding. The covid ate them. I who a while ago could run kilometers without more. Today I was 20 years old. I went through a lot in the span of these almost 9 days. Among them not being able to sleep due to lack of air or people dying next to me “.

Drama and death

In his story, Gastón recounted the terrible scenes he had to witness: “One night after sleeping for an hour I felt a lot of movement by my side. The man in the bed next to him was drowning and the nurses were saving him. It was all in vain, he stopped breathing and could never get to therapy. There was no room and his pneumonia progressed very fast. “

“The image of seeing him delicate but conscious in the afternoon is not going to be erased. At night he slept and did not wake up again. There was no abandonment from anyone. From time to time the nurses attended him and the doctors visited him to continue evaluating his evolution. It was all very fast. “

“From one moment to the next they were putting it in a black bag. I never knew his name, I will never know who cries for him. “

Meanwhile, his health did not improve: “The oxygen was still working but I needed it more and more. I could go to bathe without so much effort, but then I would come back like from the desert. A mixture of sweaty from lack of air and bathed “.

Then they transferred him to another room, where there were two other patients: “One was pretty good and the other bad”. That patient in a delicate state, it got worse when night came.

“I was awakened by the noise of the burial bag. It was unfortunate. It was being face to face with death. The man, about 60 years old, in the afternoon had been sending some audios, with effort and the nurse he told him not to speak and turn off his cell phone. He paid attention to her and his cell phone never turned on again. “

“Medicine kept keeping me alive but the environment came to kill me”explained the young man about the trauma left by the terrible scene.

“It was hard not to cry in the face of all that climate of despair and abandonment. I couldn’t keep myself safe from negative thoughts. Even when they came to draw my blood, I would think of such impressive pain from the needle going through as to return to battle. “

The end of the nightmare, getting closer and closer

“Near the end of my days in that hospital, the doctor told me that they were going to transfer me. They were collapsed and it was evolving. I felt relieved. They made me more want to get out of that hell, “said Gastón, who is now in a Community Integration Center in Beltrán, Mendoza.

“It is not a hotel but I have peace. The weather has changed and it helps me a lot. I know everything is still collapsed and there is not much encouragement, but since I came here I started living again “.

“I slept better again. There are no longer noises of beds moving or people running. The doctors come in calm and control me during the day. I’m fine and my mind is better, “he described and explained what motivated him to write his story: “I just wanted to tell my experience”.

“This has not happened for me yet. I don’t know when it’s over but I have hope “he said and added that this drama “is going to mark me”.

The memory of his father

Gastón said that his father, who died last October, was also a victim of the covid. “Being there made me put myself in his place. Since he was isolated in his house, I have never seen him again.”.

“Every man I saw die there was a part of him that I was able to shape. The worst of ways but what today I feel that I needed to give him the duel that I could never give him. One day without further ado he disappeared and that was it. I could only see his drawer from a distance. His grave is named after him. “

“Today his grave makes more sense to me. I wish I could have been there but the universe conspired so that it was not that way and if this way. I miss him and since I entered the hospital I saw a bit of him accompanying me. “

“I wanted to tell this to get it out of me and leave in the world a testimony of what I felt. I did not catch it by simply neglecting myself. I never thought individually without more. I went through the experience of losing someone and continued to take care of myself. I do not understand, to a large extent, how it is spread. “

Finally, he concluded: “I just think that this virus comes to show us something. The symbolic will always be above the times and adversities. It is only up to us to discover what comes to show us, the drama that crosses us, to give it space and to overcome it “.