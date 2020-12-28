Pritam Singh, who was part of the 8th season of Bigg Boss, has accused Shiv Sena workers of beating themselves up. Giving information about the incident on his Twitter account, Pritam Singh said that two people have abused him and his parents. Not only this, Pritam Singh says that those goons also vandalized his shop. Pritam Singh says that this happened because he supported actress Kangana Ranaut during the recent controversy. Popular RJ Pritam Singh said that two goons first attacked him and then abused him and his parents.

Pritam Singh has also tagged several media houses and leaders in his many tweets. Pritam Singh said that if anything happens to him or his family, these people will be responsible. Pritam Singh said that this attack has come on me because I supported Kangana Ranaut. Along with this, Pritam Singh also shared pictures of those alleged attackers on Twitter. Not only this, Pritam Singh has also given information about the attack on himself through video on social media.

A few days ago, Pritam Singh gave information about his unemployment on Facebook. Pritam Singh said that due to Corona, he is going through a period of unemployment and is looking for work. Pritam Singh wrote that due to Corona, people have faced a lot of crisis and are still troubled. Pritam Singh had said that I am also one of those people who have had to suffer due to Corona crisis. I have long experience in radio and acting, but I have no work.

Culprits who physically assaulted me vandalized my shop abuse me n my parents in front of everyone Karan tuli n his Paltu Richi sethi my life is in danger. I have done my police complaint.this happened only becoz I supported #KanganaRanaut @aajtak @Republic_Bharat @timesofindia pic.twitter.com/c5tET6xpaI – Pritam Singh (@iampritampyaare) December 28, 2020

Significantly, Kangana Ranaut has returned to Mumbai on Monday. Kangana is also accompanied by her sister Rangoli and nephew Prithviraj to Mumbai. Kangana Ranaut was in the news due to her statements after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He even had a heated debate with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.