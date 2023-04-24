Perugia, returns home drunk and drugged: “I was at an orgy”

He leaves the house, participates in an orgy and returns home drunk and on drugs: this is what happened in Perugia with the man, a 42-year-old, who was reported by his partner.

According to what has been reconstructed, it all started just when the woman called the Single Emergency Number after an argument with her partner. In fact, the man returned home carrying drugs with him.

The 42-year-old then explained to the policemen that he had left the house and subsequently that he had been approached by two women who invited him to attend a party in their home. Here, then, he was involved in gang sex.

At the end of the orgy, the man returned to his home drugged and drunk. The angry partner then called the police with the 42-year-old who was sanctioned for drug possession.