Elpidio D'Ambra was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Naples for the crime of his neighbor Rosa Alfieri

The Court of Assizes of Appeal of Naples confirmed the life sentence for Elpidio D'Ambrathe man who on February 1, 2022, broke the life of his neighbor Rosa Alfieri.

A sentence that had already arrived last April 12th and which has now also been confirmed on appeal. A victory for the family of the 23-year-old, deceived and then strangled by her neighbor for reasons that are still not understood today. It was a very normal day for the girl, when Elpidio D'Ambra asked her help understanding wording on a bill. She lured her into her house and broke her life forever, strangling her until her last breath. He then moved her body to another room and left the house, as if nothing had happened.

Suspicions immediately fell on him, the 31-year-old was found in an emergency room, thanks to the mug shots which had spread in the previous hours. After the crime, he had stopped to buy a scratch card, some clothes and then called a taxi to be taken to buy drugs.

After his arrest, he confessed to the crime, explaining to investigators that a voice inside him he had told him how to act. But according to the authorities, the man tried to abuse his neighbor and, when she refused, he decided to punish her.

The statements of Elpidio D'Ambra

During the hearing, the defendant asked to make spontaneous statementsapologizing to Rosa Alfieri's family:

I wasn't well, I was under the influence of crack and cocaine. After the murder I ran away because there were many of poor Rosa's relatives in the condominium and I feared they would kill me. I was anxious, drank two cocktails and then bought a money-making scratch card to use to escape. I changed because I was wearing dirty work clothes and the scratches on my face were caused by working, it wasn't Rosa. I felt sick and that's why I went to hospital. I didn't want to rape her.

At the end of the hearing, the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Naples held confirmed the life sentence.