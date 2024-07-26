According to the criteria of

This is Chandler Moncada, who in dialogue with Business Insider He said that in May 2023 He lost his full-time job in SEO and so he started working as a delivery driver from Uber’s travel and delivery platform to pay the rent.

“I would recommend doing anything other than delivering food to make a living,” he said in an interview with the business media outlet, adding that It was a bad time in his life since in 10 months he earned US$9,000.

In fact a market study of BI revealed that Delivery drivers earn an average of $7.09 per hour in New York Citywhich would result in a wage lower than the country’s minimum wage of US$7.25 per hour. Although in this case the protagonist of the story did it in Phoenix, it serves as an indicator to calculate an estimate of the income.

Moncada said that his workday began at 5:00 AM and sometimes ended at midnight; this added to the fact that the pay was not good since he had to pay money out of his own pocket for gasoline, makes it a very difficult job and gives you more reasons not to recommend it.

Another negative reason that the young man found is that Tips are often deceptiveas sometimes customers say they will pay a high tip for the delivery person to accept the order and then lower it once the order has been accepted and is in progress.

