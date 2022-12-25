Mexico.- Raul Araiza is one of the most famous hosts on Mexican television, who has been working for Televisa’s morning show for many years, ‘Today‘.

Raúl ‘el negro’ Araiza, is one of the presenters of the small screen most loved by millions of people who follow the program, for being one of the most charismatic and undoubtedly attractive.

the black araiza revealed during the broadcast of the program ‘Members on Air’ what did not pursue a professional careerWell, he never finished high school.

What happens is that in the program they were talking about topics about what is worth investing in, and among the options were meals, continuing education, materials and experiences.

That is why the successful communicator determined that education is essential in everyone’s life, since he considers that it is one of the best experiences that someone can live, revealing that he did not finish his studies in upper secondary education.

“I say, actually, I know that there is education, which I was an egg ** at school and I have been working. The best experience you get is travel, what you have lived,” he said.

Your partner, paul stanley He supported the famous man’s response, but leaning towards the fact that continuing education is the best.

Yordi Rosado He agreed that trips leave a greater and better experience: “If I had to choose just one as the option is, I would say travel, because you also grow on trips and get to know other cultures.”

Lastly, Raúl maintained his opinion, emphasizing that we must take advantage of time because we will never be able to get it back, which is why it is important to go to school and create memories and meet people who mark your life.

“We are not going to return to the university that I did not go to, but education of course yes. I would start with high school, finish it,” he concluded.