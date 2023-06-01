While the song was playing in the background ‘Which Frontiers?’, Performed by Banda MS and Ice Cube, lyrics focused on migration, a young woman decided to share the tender gesture that a family made with an older adult they had just met.

“I was alone”, the shocking action of neighbors with a 85 year old grandpa, who had a short time to arrive at the colony, for which, upon seeing him, they decided help him in a touching way.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the ‘@luisomarmorales3’ account shared a story that paralyzed social networks, as it featured an older adult who was living without company.

During the viral video, Omar Morales, told the story of an 85-year-old grandfather, who allegedly went to live near a Mexican family, however, the man caught their attention because of their behavior.

However, as the days passed, a young woman realized that her grandfather only ate packaged food, which moved her, as she verified that he lived alone and had no one to enjoy the sacred food with.

For this reason, a lady decided to bring him food, although at first, she was afraid that the older adult would be angry, the man who was born in the United States and now resides in Mexico, thanked them.

Thus, now the Mexican family takes him mealadded to this, vegetables because presumably the man is sick.