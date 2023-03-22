Francesca Fagnani hosted the Roman actor Claudio Amendola in Belve: the 60-year-old spoke about various thorny aspects of his life

In the episode of Beasts aired yesterday evening, Tuesday 21 March, the presenter Francesca Fagnani had the opportunity to interview Claudio Amendola. The actor Romano spoke about some aspects of his private life, such as the separation from his ex-wife Francesca Neri and the problems he had with drugs in his youth.

Beasts is certainly one of the hottest television shows of the moment. Last year it was aired in the late evening, but the great success allowed the presenter Francesca Fagnani to land in prime time this year.

In the episode aired last night, the co-host of one of the evenings of the last Sanremo Festival had the opportunity to interview and ask her usual pressing and thorny questions to Claudio Amendola.

The Roman actor, who recently celebrated his 60th birthday, spoke about his career and some moments and events not pleasant of his private life.

Certainly the questions about Francesca Neri could not be missing, from whom the actor separated about a year ago after a very long marriage that lasted for over 25 years old.

THE rumorsborn after a few months in which the two actors had not been seen in public together, had been confirmed in the summer of 2022 with the effective sentence of separation.

Amendola explained that today he no longer hears the ache for parting, but try anyway sorry for not having been, he and Francesca, able to “go all the way”.

Claudio Amendola and addiction

Then Claudio went back to talking about the problems he had in his youth with drugs, in particular with cocaineof which he was addicted for some years.

Problems from which the actor managed to free yourselfputting in front of what was and has always been his priority, i.e. i children.

The actor also explained that in some moments he had even come to hit bottom, the true one. But this allowed him to give himself a push to go back up.

In some situations where one realized one had to be polishes and instead it wasn’t, Amendola explained, he understood that something had to change.