The Perugia investigation and the truth about Striano's financing of the alleged abusive access

Pasquale Striano is back to speaking. The financier serving at the National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor's Office, who ended up in the eye of the storm due to alleged unauthorized accessexplains to The truth that there is nothing abusive. Yes, there was the unorthodox method, but all the activities were carried out within the perimeters of legality. This is what Striano assures us. Those who know him know that in these hours the officer, after an understandable phase of dejection, is gathering ideas and energy to go on the counterattack.

“You cannot think that there is a war machine behind this man,” he confided to the people closest to him. With whom he shared many thoughts. “Is it right that I am attacked in such a shameless way, even violating all the rules of privacy, even by the Perugia Prosecutor's Office which, I can assure you, has done a lot of stupid things?”, he asks. And the monstrous amount of spying he is saddled with? “They didn't understand anything about the numbers they gave, they don't know what the procedures were, they don't know anything. I haven't seen 4,000 reports of suspicious transactions (the SOSs sent by banks to the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Bank of Italy, ed.), as they say, I've seen 40,000. It was my job. I was a super professional person who acquired news left and right. I admit it, even with methods that are not always orthodox.”

“But they shouldn't make me out to be something I'm not. Now I'll go and make my own reasons, because they (the investigators, ed.) are inventing a lot of things to amplify a story that is actually quite ridiculous.” Striano, writes La Verità again, worked according to the old standards of the National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor's Office, which allowed his working group to freely access the databases without having to submit requests for authorization. Often, final information was not even compiled after those accesses. All activities, at least until a few months ago, did not require formal authorization. The lieutenant does not back down: «My job was to carry out anti-mafia activities and to do it well. To deal with phenomena that could be relevant: the business behind Covid, bitcoin, Nigerians. I have always and exclusively done this.”

Striano has clear ideas about the Anti-Mafia Directorate. “Unfortunately there are men there who are no longer able to carry out investigations. I highlighted the critical issues to those responsible and I wasn't looking for gratification. Then, I don't discover it myself, there was a fight between magistrates. A competition to see who was more well done, to those who were more handsome, to those who had more power. I will explain this to the Prosecutor's Office and to the Court.”

“When I entered the office I didn't want to talk to anyone. I reported, even in writing, a thousand critical issues, but I did it for the good of the administration.” According to him, however, there were also those who didn't want to 'put certain things right'. To those who ask for clarification on the point, he replies that it is “a very complex discussion”.

The fact that Striano dealt with important “pre-investigative” dossiers and that his research was “the prerogative only of Laudati” would have “created envy”: “Not just internal envy, because at a national level there is a mess” . But by carefully reading the few documents available on the matter, we discover that sometimes the financier's research came after reading the newspapers. By him or by his direct superiors.

Striano is sure he was hit for reasons other than the attacks: “There is something bigger behind this story. Here we are talking about the world of weapons and the attention on certain topics immediately decreased after the explosion of my case. Because it's not just a bed and breakfast story.” That is, the corporate name of Crosetto's business with the Mangiones. The minister continues to hold shares in the three companies.

This is Striano's defense. For now, the Perugia Prosecutor's Office disputes the unauthorized access and revelations of secrets and does not seem willing to make any concessions. But the belief is spreading in the world of the judiciary that the suspect is being subjected to a summary trial, without the necessary guarantees.