Guest on Verissimo, Carolina Marconi talks about the proposed law on oncological oblivion: former patients will have to wait 10 long years

Carolina Marconi, a guest on Verissimo, returned to talk about a delicate topic and how difficult it is for her to be a cancer patient. For months you have been fighting for a bill on the right to be forgotten oncology.

The influencer emerged victorious from a battle against the breast cancer. And although she has recovered, there are rights that are not granted to her. Everyone who has had cancer will have to wait 10 years from the day of recovery to be able to access services such as adoption, a mortgage, a loan or insurance.

You know that I have long been fighting for the law for the right to oncological oblivion, i.e. the possibility for us former malts to recover all our rights. After 10 years they give you back your dignity.

Carolina Marconi uses her voice to spread a message that is important to her, because she knows that it is important to all those who find themselves in the same situation as her. Her dream is to become a mother, to adopt a little girl. But it will not be granted to her, because 10 years must first pass after recovery. Not only that, the showgirl wanted to tell Verissimo, also about a phone call that rather upset her.

The call that upset Carolina Marconi

I received this call that upset me. I was contacted by this person who asked me not to publish anything more on social media so as not to influence people, because the law must pass as it is. I don’t have this power, but no one can tell me to remain silent. I was also accused by some politicians, who called my posts on Instagram exaggerated. Easy to talk sitting behind a desk.

He always shared his battle, his fears, the dark moments and the victories. Carolina Marconi is loved and followed by the Italian public. What you want to make her struggle understand is that if a person is healed, why do they have to wait 10 years to buy a house, adopt a daughter or ask for a loan? There are many people who support her and share her thoughts. Carolina asks that the law, already approved by the House, be passed modified in the Senate: