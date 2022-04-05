What is the drama you have lived through?

L’Italian actress Elena Sofia Ricci was about to die. He really risked death some time ago due to a series of ailments that seriously compromised his health. The dramatic tale of the actress comes years after those terrible moments when she really thought she couldn’t make it.

At the end of March the actress turned 60. A few days after having celebrated her, on the occasion of an interview with journalists from de Daily factthe woman revealed some anecdotes about her life that she had never revealed to anyone.

Among these, there was also a dramatic tale concerning a grave health problem had some time ago. The actress, beloved also for her starring role in the TV drama “God help us”Revealed that he risked dying.

A year ago the actress was afraid for her life. Doctors kept her in hospital to avert the worst, but luckily it all worked out.

Last year I was dying from a serious infection, caused by a series of medications taken to treat a cyst in my spine that was paralyzing me. I stayed in the hospital for a few months.

Elena Sofia Ricci was about to die: she doesn’t even want to know anything about surgery

In the interview, the actress also talked about cosmetic surgery.

I’m too scared, otherwise I would have intervened on the neck. Luckily I didn’t give in, now I can play the role of Teresa Battaglia. Speaking of this protagonist, it is an untreated sixty-year-old. A character born from the wonderful pen of Ilario Tuti.

The actress, who also had Covid recently, will be part of the cast of May God help us 7, as revealed by Lux Vide producer Lucas Bernabei: