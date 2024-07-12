Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/07/2024 – 21:24

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) published a video on the social network X (formerly Twitter) on the afternoon of this Thursday, the 11th, denying involvement with “Abin Paralela” and claiming to be a victim of criminals who illegally accessed his data.

“Lula’s special group at the Federal Police [PF] strikes again. At the time I was the victim of criminals who illegally accessed my confidential data at the Federal Revenue Service,” he said.

The statement was made after the Federal Police reported having found an audio recording of Bolsonaro with Ramagem about a plan to shield Flávio in the rachadinha investigation. The recording is from a 2020 meeting and is over an hour long. It is part of the set of evidence from Operation Última Milha, which, in a new phase this Thursday, served 5 preventive arrest warrants.

“I formally petitioned the IRS to find out who had done this. And do you know what the response was? It was denied, because it was confidential information that I could only access through a court order,” said the senator .

According to the parliamentarian, he filed a habeas data to find out who accessed his private data because the IRS had denied access during the government of his father, Jair Bolsonaro. “If the president [referindo-se a Bolsonaro] interfered in something, I wouldn’t need to go to court,” he pointed out.

The former president’s son claims that to this day he has not received a response to the request, however, he heard that administrative and disciplinary proceedings were created against “criminals from the IRS”, which supposedly resulted in the punishment of ten people.

“Just look at how many people improperly accessed my data. It seems like there was a crime task force within the IRS against me,” he argued.