The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), harshly criticized the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. “I was a friend of Guedes, today I want distance. He became a fanatic for this man who is in the Palácio do Planalto, a sick person, who makes an anti-vaccination policy”, he said during a live promoted by the Parlatório group.

Doria cited the current situation of inflation, above 10%, “a portrait of mismanagement”. “Today we have a lack of governance, a government that proposes breaking the spending ceiling, has no credibility at the international level and generates widespread insecurity in the market. The lack of clear policies obviously influences inflation and those who suffer the most are the most vulnerable class. The economy is so disorganized that not even a genius would solve it alone, it takes a team.”

renovations

Doria praised the labor reform approved in the government of former president Michel Temer (MDB) and reinforced its maintenance.

“I want to praise the labor reform that was threatened by Lula, this is absurd. We have to be positioned so that this speech is not put out uncontested during the electoral period”, said the toucan, noting that it is necessary to ensure that the worker does not pay more tax and that the employer has a fairer and more balanced condition to act.

Doria also criticized the proposal to tax large fortunes. “I am against taxation of large fortunes, this is cheap populism, if there is no clear contestation, the humblest population will come to believe in the populist candidate.”

