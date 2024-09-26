One of the services that are most used in the United States is air travela means of transportation that many travelers choose whether to go on vacation, for work or to visit a family member anywhere; although some Behaviors can be tedious for those who work in airlines.

This was revealed, in conversation with ThrillistBrian Hart Hoffman who was a flight attendant for eight years for US Airways and Alaska Airlines, and is currently dedicated to baking. The man said he hates the so-called “boarding lice”which delays everyone on the flight.

He defines “boarding lice” as those passengers who “believe themselves to be more important than others” and They are located in the boarding area, even before it is their turn, often hindering others. with the simple objective of getting onto the plane first and getting a spot in the overhead storage space.

“Some of the dedicated ‘lice’ are in place and blocking the space while the plane is being disembarked from the arriving flight.”complained the former crew member, who accused them of believing they are more “important than anyone else who flies.”

The former flight attendant with several years of experience thinks that the attitude that these “boarding lice” take Not only is it more than unnecessary, but produces the opposite effect to that intended: that passengers take longer to board the plane and, therefore, the flight is delayed due to their fault.

In addition to Brian Hart Hoffman, Rich Henderson, brains behind the blog Two Guys on a Plane; He voiced his complaint on one of the public Reddit forums, and fully agreed with the flight attendant in his comment: ““It boiled my blood to see that mass of people.”he assured.

“The last two times I flew, it boiled my blood to see that mass of people crowded around the gate and just standing there without moving.”” he explained, adding: “It’s very simple and the general assistants announce it every time: ‘Please remain seated until your boarding group is announced.’ However, gate lice always gather.”