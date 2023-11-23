If we pay attention to the note with which it closes I was also a dog, The novel would have its origin in the chance encounter, in 1991, of a few pamphlets written by an anonymous medical student. In them he wrote down the surveillance to which he subjected his girlfriend: her unhealthy jealousy, her manipulation. As Antonio Soler (Málaga, 1956) himself has commented in an interview, he would have used this scarce material to reconstruct, or rather invent, a hypothetical student diary: “My name is Carlos Canovas Merchán. “I am a medical student and I have a girlfriend named Yolanda,” the novel begins. And the result is a devastating book; and a sum of very difficult balances.

First, almost 300 pages of labored monologue from the “self-justified” stalker; that is, with all the nuances and subtle tones of the sometimes naïve writing of a very young abuser who sees himself with the power to put together his own prose. version: writing his intimate diary. The fragments of this diary that the author sometimes crosses out, repentant, combine the analysis of his social distance (“looking at the living as if they were dead”) with the embellishing falsification with which one looks at his own life; for example, when he compares himself to another attractive young man because he “walked alone, with everything behind him.” Likewise, her rant oscillates between aggressiveness and victimhood, domination and caring: Carlos pressures and manipulates Yolanda until he can sympathize with her, protect her even from himself. That’s when he grants “also the right to be happy and have pleasures.” However, the narrator cannot bear the sight of this pleasure. Yoli it could belong to another: even to that other who is himself unfolded when she reaches orgasm; and on her part, with regret, he has already come without her knowing it. Carlos narrates her split, starting with her isolation from others, understood as things: “Sometimes I think that people don’t exist if I don’t see them,” she writes. And it is this crack in the freedom of the other, accompanied by a deep-rooted social shame (the poor man’s guilt), that triggers his resentment.

But this is not a novel that works from a single perspective. Soler builds a broader world. Because in the distorted writing of the protagonist we intuit the plots censored, no less important: the recent mourning of Carlos’s mother, the slow release of Yolanda, the lives of friends from school or the neighborhood… Characters that are both archetypal and subtly embodied. This is the wisdom of a great novelist: to build a choral and complex world with the sole voice of an individual locked in himself. And there is another one: I was a dog It narrates events from 1991 in a city that could be Malaga, but it takes place in any corner of the world and in a present that cannot contain more current events. And it does so with retrospective force, also in a purely literary sense. Because among the readings that Carlos is obsessed with is The science tree, from whom he copied this quote in his diary: “What I wanted to find was an orientation, a spiritual and practical truth at the same time.” He also tries reading Knut Hamsun. And it is assumed that his next reading will feature another doctor: Pedro, from Time of silence. It is not an accidental fact, but a peculiar inversion of the myth of the existentialist-rooted antihero of the first school readings, those educational novels starring seductive “men from the underground.” In reading it, with a new context stripped of all romanticism, Soler challenges a literary tradition of enormous success and profound masculine violence. He in turn shows the essential lack of authenticity of that project we call youth: imitation and solipsism, the deformation of perspective. A prodigious novel.

