At the Foundation I have been warned about how important it is to take an emotional distance with the protagonists of these stories. I wonder if there is a unit of measurement for that type of distance, if it has been defined and adopted by some law or convention. If it will appear, perhaps, in my children’s science books.

The thermometer shows 3 degrees Kelvin, and under my duvet, protected by 600 grams of feathers, I think that just 250 meters away, Fede and Paco sleep in those arcades. I have trouble falling asleep. The emotional security cordon fails miserably and irretrievably.

Fede, Paco and he always go together. They spend many hours in the day center, and they have connected. In the evening, after dinner in the dining room, they throw a cigarette and say goodbye until the next day. He sleeps in the shelter, but his two friends sleep on the street every night.

I’m shivering, but the cold doesn’t seem to scare my protagonist. He expresses himself and shows himself with a calm that I find comforting.

«Saint George», he tells me smiling, «the patron of my town» …

-How long has it been since you went to Alcoy?

-19 years. I miss. Now the Three Kings parade is being held, it is beautiful there, the children’s faces of illusion, I remember them perfectly.

–Because you left?

-I was a businessman, I made yarn for Zara and Benetton. He had enough workers, he worked well, he earned a lot of money, millions of pesetas. But everything went to hell. My wife fell in love with someone else, I got into the world of drugs, and everything went downhill.

-We separated the day my daughter made communion. We had decided to hold out until that day so as not to upset the little girl. It was horrible. I spent all the money from the treat on drugs, I didn’t care about anything or anyone. Since then I have not returned home, nor have I spoken to my father and daughter; I only do it with my mother, she is my only link with them.

–What happened to your father?

-He had helped me many times before, I had always let him down. Communion was the straw that broke the camel’s back. I hurt his pride. I know you are waiting for me to come up to apologize, but I want to do it when I am able to show you that I have changed. It anguishes me, because he has a heart condition and I don’t want anything to happen to him. I do not want to be late.

–And what does it depend on if you arrive on time?

-That I look good. Clean of drugs and alcohol, as I am now, that I can have my flat, a job, a formal relationship. That he is a normal and ordinary person, without hesitation. A person like you.

–And what does your mother tell you about your daughter?

-My daughter has not removed her last name, that’s a good sign. She has lived through my drug problem, she was aware of everything, the children are very smart. His head is very well furnished, I think he will know how to see that I have changed, that I will not relapse.

–Have you relapsed many times?

-Many. But in Jesús Abandonado they have given me many opportunities, with courses to train me and make me feel useful, with jobs, opening my eyes.

–What is it like to open your eyes?

-I tell you that I want to throw it all away. But they give me good advice, they make me see that I am a person who contributes things, that it is worthwhile to continue fighting, to remain clean.

I explain that in all the stories I write there is a common link: the disappearance of the family network, the one that holds us down if we fall. I ask him at what moment that network disappears that we assumed unbreakable.

«You have had a bearable life», he tells me, «you have not fallen into drugs, you have not disappointed your loved ones. Your head is well furnished, your work, you are even a caring person who collaborates with others. Your family has to adore you. But we are the black sheep. Little by little, trust in us is disappearing, that network is wearing out, until it breaks ».

He tells me how excited he is with the idea of ​​being able to go live in a flat with his two new friends. He explains how important it is for him to share a dream and a hope with them.

-The three of us have our problems, but right now they are my family, they are that network, them and Jesus Abandoned. They are the people with whom I share my problems. We fight together. Without that support, you feel alone, lost, and easy to fall back, over and over again.

I ask you to tell me about forgiveness.

-I was taught that, in order to forgive, I had to first forgive myself. It took me years to realize it, but I have succeeded. I hated my wife for having cheated on me, I hated my daughter for not wanting to talk to her father, for not answering my letters. I hated my father. I was wondering how can everyone turn their back on me? … but the problem was me. When I learned to forgive myself, I forgave them all.

–It should not be easy.

-It does not cost much. I live with that thorn of my father stuck, it takes away my sleep. I think many times, when I go up and have him in front of him, what am I going to say? How will you react? Will you give me a hug? Will my face turn? …

He explains that he has a personality disorder, that sometimes he is fine and other days he is sad, wanting to cry. He tells me that he has attempted suicide several times. I shiver again and I stay even colder. I have never had depression, but I have lived with it, and it brings back very painful memories.

–And why did you want to kill yourself?

-Well, because he didn’t want to continue living, Jorge, because he saw life as shit, he wanted to end it. I have always been aware that I was doing it wrong, and being aware of your own human baseness, of your inability to get ahead, leads you to feel very little respect for yourself and for life.

I tell him that his is a beautiful story about forgiveness, that it is a word that scares us very much, and that, nevertheless, it has extraordinary merit and value. I tell him that everyone talks about love, but that you cannot love if you do not know how to forgive, that he is the demonstration that you can regain your will to live.

-I know many people who have left. Maybe ten will come out of a hundred, but there are ten that get ahead. People that nobody believed in, and who have succeeded. Those ten are worth all the effort in the world.

–What if your father decides not to forgive you?

-I don’t think about rejection, I prefer to think that my father will forgive me. That, from there, everything will change. He is my father, and a father always forgives a repentant son.

Don’t stop letting me know when it happens, I ask. And I return home, shivering with cold, while the parable of Luke that I decide to turn into a title comes to mind.

«And getting up, he came to his father. And while he was still far away, his father saw him, and was moved with mercy, and ran, and fell on his neck, and kissed him. And the son said to him: Father, I have sinned against heaven and against you, and I am no longer worthy to be called your son. But the father said to his servants: Bring out the best robe, and put it on him; and put a ring on his hand, and shoes on his feet. And bring the fatted calf and kill it, and let’s eat and celebrate; because this son was dead, and has revived; he was lost, and is found. And they began to rejoice.