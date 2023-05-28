Ethan Hawke (Austin, 52 years old) is proud of his crooked teeth. When a former agent asked him to fix them, he got angry. “One day he was watching the Oscars and they all seemed unreal. Then the wacky Sean Penn came on stage, and I thought to myself, ‘Here goes someone who isn’t afraid to look like a human being.’ That day he decided that he would not get his teeth fixed. “I hate how homogenized the public expects us all to be. No one ever talks about Eleanor Roosevelt’s crooked teeth, because she was a woman of substance. And no one says that Mother Teresa would have been better off if she had lost weight.

In Cannes, among models and Instagram stars with a large following and little filmography and unrealistically white teeth, Hawke looked like a normal person, or as normal as a generational icon with four Oscar nominations and a four-decade career can be, a handsome man. who formed with Uma Thurman one of the most beautiful couples of the nineties, writer, screenwriter, director, musician and, as an extra, great-nephew of Tennessee Williams, and, above all, a symbol. If the Hannah of Girls aspiring to be the voice of a generation, Ethan Hawke is, despite himself, the face of a generation, the X, reviled by its members, portrayed by Douglas Coupland and deified by trend magazines.

At the age of 52, he premieres strange way of lifethe medium-length film by Almodóvar that he presented in Cannes together with the director, again in a western, a field that is not unknown to him (he participated in the review of The seven magnificents of one of his talismans, Antoine Fuqua), just as complex relationships are not alien to him. His last critical success came with the documentary The last movie stars where you can honor the integrity of two icons like Newman and Woodward and exorcise your own demons.

Unlike Pedro Pascal, his co-star in the western, whom the world has discovered at the age of over 40, Hawke has grown up in front of the cameras. He is the son of teenage parents. When he was born, his father was 18 and his mother was 17 and he was baptized Ethan. because she thought that it was a good name to be on the cover of a book.

Ethan Hawke, in 1991. Pool BENAINOUS/REGLAIN (Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

They separated when he was four years old and he went to live with his mother, who raised him between temporary jobs and a vibrant social activity: she was a teacher, a member of the Peace Corps and founded a charity that helps provide education for Romanian children. A solidarity work in which Hawke was involved and maintains, as well as her commitment to the rights of minorities.

He considers that the separation from his parents was his first acting class. To please his father, a deeply religious conservative, he talked about football and religion, even faking a southern accent. “I knew I was acting for him. I hated myself for it,” he told the magazine. New Yorker. With her mother she enhanced her intellectual side, her life with her was not conventional. When she was four years old and she still couldn’t read, she took him to see scenes of a marriage by Bergman in original version with subtitles. For her fifth birthday she chose Some one flies over the cuco’s nidus. When they left the cinema they read together the vitriolic reviews of Pauline Kael in that same magazine. The contrast between the father’s world and the mother’s made him an expert in fitting in everywhere, a contemporary Zelig.

At the age of 12, his mother enrolled him in an acting course. Six months later he was starring explorers next to River Phoenix. During filming they became inseparable. “We were sure we were going to be movie stars.” On the day of the premiere they hid in the bathroom of the Ziegfeld Theater to listen to the comments and they were not flattering. “America has cast its vote and Ethan Hawke is not a star,” he overheard an executive say.

His first movie experience didn’t make him an instant star, but it did indirectly provide him with a lesson he surely would have preferred not to receive. confessed to Guardian that his aversion to making big Hollywood movies was due to Phoenix’s death. “The first actor I worked with had an overdose on Sunset Boulevard. It was the brightest light and this industry devoured it, and that was a great lesson for me.”

The cast of ‘Dead Poets Club’. Francois Duhamel (Sygma via Getty Images)

Her next audition was for Dead poets society by Peter Weir. After accumulating a few rejections, among them that of the character of Count on me who ended up playing Phoenix, he decided that if he didn’t get the part, he would join the merchant marine. He didn’t need to make such a drastic decision: Weir cast him as Todd Anderson, the diffident teenager who, in the final scene, climbs onto his desk and yells Walt Whitman’s epic “Oh, Captain, my Captain!” The success and influence of the film exceeded all expectations. As he has recounted several times, hardly a day goes by without someone yelling at him “!Carpe Diem!”

Such a critical and commercial success (with almost 250 million grossed, it is still the highest grossing film of his career) should have made its protagonists instant stars. But it was not like that and Hawke can be considered the luckiest of the cast. While he was trying to find his niche in the industry, the phone rang. It was Winona Ryder from Portugal, where she was filming The House of Spirits, and wanted me to work with her on reality bites (1993). Hawke didn’t understand how someone who had just shot with Scorsese would get involved in a film by an unknown writer and director.

reality bites It is a difficult phenomenon to explain: the critics tore it to shreds and the few spectators who saw it hated it, although now the millennial public claims it. The obnoxious and affected Troy became a new proper name in Hawke’s career. People assumed that if they dressed alike and had their hair done alike (that looks carefully unkempt hair and that falsely greasy and disheveled hair the result of many hours in front of the mirror) had to be the same, and that was not a positive thing. Troy was an idiot, and with his stilted philosophical chatter, his band, and his refusal to enter the fold while his parents paid his bills, he was putting a mirror in the face of a kind of fauna that populated college cafeterias. humanities of the mid-nineties.

reality biteIt was a parody within a parody, a product that vampirized nihilism. grunge to sell cars under the stomachic motto young, but well prepared. If Lelaina chose Hawke in the film, during filming there was not much feeling between Winona, who now shares a cast in stranger things with his daughter Maya, and him. “I know a lot of young actors who live in dumpsters,” the actress told rolling stones. “They have their books scattered, and their mattress is on the floor, and they are millionaires. That is his way of living. But the reason they’re doing it is that they’re embarrassed. I just want to tell them, ‘Don’t live this way to show people that you are real and deep.’ It offends me because I know what it’s like to be poor, and it’s not fun, it’s not romantic, and it’s not cool.”

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke in 1998. Gene Shaw (Getty Images)

Hawke recognizes himself in that description. He wasn’t a millionaire, but he could certainly afford a better life than the one he led, but living in a rickety apartment was important to him. “The same one that Henry Miller would have lived in,” he declared. He didn’t want to be Tom Cruise, he wanted to be John Cassavetes.

He had a clear roadmap. She embarked on complicated projects like the Hamlets Michael Almereyda’s urbano, set up his own theater group that adapted the classics and published his first novel, The Hottest State. “Well, you’re not Chekhov,” her mother said after reading the first draft. It wasn’t the worst review. “I remember my favorite review saying: ‘Ethan Hawke achieves the impossible, he sucks his dick.’ chelsea wallshis debut as a director, he did not receive much praise. “The movie equivalent of going to a bar frequented by pretentious, talentless artists who take pleasure in lamenting their cruel fate,” said one reviewer.

Just like it happened with Reality Bitestime has also served to vindicate the beautiful and stylized Gattaca, a failure at the time that helped him meet Uma Thurman. They were together for seven years and had two children. About her, she declared to ICON in 2016: “I was looking for a house, security, a base, a family in marriage. I was looking for the opposite of what my life was, always exposed to flashes, but I fell in love with someone who only added more flashes to my intimacy. Our marriage became the antithesis of what I wanted and we found it very difficult to find a ground, a connecting wire. I know that there are people who can with it, I have friends who do it. For me it was impossible.”

To overcome her divorce, she worked twice as hard: she believed that if she gave the media a lot to talk about her professional life, they would not talk about her sentimental life. In 2008 she married Ryan Shawhughes, who had briefly worked as a childminder for the couple with whom she has two children.

Ethan Hawke and Pedro Almodovar. Alicia Garcia (EFE)

His career went through several potholes. To get the role of him in Training day he had to do two tests. “That was when I knew the 90s were over. He was in a unique position, he was only 30 years old and he was finished. All my friends were going to do tests to Saving Private Ryan and they didn’t even want to see me, because they knew me and didn’t like me”. Fuqua’s film earned him his first Oscar nomination. Today he accumulates four, two as a supporting actor and two as a screenwriter.

He is not afraid of taking risks that imply commitments that go beyond the usual work of an actor: he embarked on projects as long-term as the story of a couple in the trilogy Before dawn (1995-2013) and also in boyhood (2014), a beautiful experiment on twelve years in the life of a child, both opposite Richard Linklater.

His intense demand for artistic purity has led him to more than one controversy. During a tribute at the Locarno Festival, he made some statements against Marvel along the lines of those of Martin Scorsese. “They say that Logan it’s a great movie. Well, it’s a great superhero movie. It still involves people in leggings with metal coming out of their hands. It’s not Breson. It’s not Bergman. But they talk about her as if she were.” Years later she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe starring, along with Oscar Isaac, moon knight. The one who brought about such a drastic change was her daughter Maya, who recommended that she make a film that the general public would like.

In recent years it has been enthusiastically linked to terror, in films such as Sinister(2012), black phone (2022) or the saga the purge (2013-2021). Hawke now looks around and sees that the industry has changed. “The most obvious example is that when he was younger, the absolute hallmark of mediocrity was having a fashion contract, having to sell jeans or colognes. Today everything is a commodity to buy”. That strange way of life Being produced by Saint Laurent is perhaps another small resignation, but at least she retains her precious imperfect smile.

