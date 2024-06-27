Thursday, June 27, 2024, 12:12 PM











The main accused of the assassination attempt in September 2022 against the former president of Argentina Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Fernando Sabag Montiel, has acknowledged his guilt this Thursday on the first day of the trial opened for the attack, from which the then vice president emerged unharmed after that the gun used jammed.

“I wanted to kill Cristina,” Sabag Montiel said during the first hearing before Federal Oral Court 6, in which he disassociated his partner, Brenda Uliarte, from the plot. “I wanted to kill her for many things, because she is a thief, she is a murderer and because she led Argentina to inflation,” she said.

“I felt humiliated (when I went) from being a person with a good economic background to being a seller of cotton candy,” he explained before emphasizing that Fernández de Kirchner “is corrupt, steals and harms the community.” society”, according to the Argentine newspaper ‘Clarín’.

Likewise, he has assured that Uliarte also wanted to “see Fernández de Kirchner dead”, although he has emphasized that he did not participate in the plan to assassinate her. “I wanted to kill her and she (Brenda) wanted me to die, but I never asked her or ordered her to do it or gave her her gun telling her ‘you do it.’ “She wanted to be a spectator of the moment, more than a participant,” she argued.

Sabag Montiel has also criticized the management of the coronavirus pandemic and said that “it was unfair that so many people died because of how Alberto – in reference to former president Alberto Fernández – and Cristina did things.”

The price



The main defendant has also pointed out that he himself is the result of “many failures of Justice that does not work in Argentina.” “I carried a backpack in which I really tried to pay the price for those that others did not,” said Sabag Montiel, who added that “there is no need to clarify” her accusations against the former president, “because most people feel the same.”

On the other hand, at one point in his statement he said that the attempted assassination of Fernández de Kirchner “was an act against my will.” “At the moment I do it I feel that I did not want to do it, but I had to do it. I would feel more regretful if it had happened,” he said, while describing himself as a “Christian.”

Regarding his relationship with other defendants in the case, Sabag Montiel has said that his ties with Uliarte were recent and that “it could not be taken as a serious courtship,” while adding that “they never shared political hobbies, “except for the last time, when the attack was perpetrated.”

“The relationship with Uliarte dates back seven years, although we were friends with benefits, the relationship began a month before the attack,” explained the accused, who stressed that the woman “does have a position on the libertarians,” while that he is “apolitical.” Along these lines, he has argued that the reasons for the assassination attempt have “more of a personal tinge than an end that could benefit any political sector.”

Regarding his relationship with Nicolás Carrizo, another member of the group ‘Los Copitos’, Sabag Montiel has indicated that it was “brief, fleeting and short.” “I met him at a party and we only had a relationship for four or five months, and only for a work issue,” she said, before adding that there is evidence presented that “must be proven.”

Four arrested



After the assassination attempt, Uliarte spoke with Carrizo and met with him and other members of the group of cotton candy sellers in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Barracas. The authorities have arrested a fourth person, Agustina Díaz, a friend of Uliarte.

The trial has started more than a year after Fernández de Kirchner targeted the president of Propuesta Republicana (PRO), Patricia Bullrich, current Minister of Security under the Presidency of Javier Milei, for supposedly “covering up” the attack, after that an Argentine newspaper claimed that he allegedly deleted the mobile phone data of a key witness.

Uliarte herself stated in September 2023 that former PRO deputy Gerardo Milman, Bullrich’s ‘right hand’, “paid for” demonstrations to encourage violence against the then vice president. Thus, he said that Sabag Montiel was incapable of organizing protests and that he even told him that someone was financing the militants of the Federal Revolution.

“Clearly someone is behind it,” he said, before making it clear that he did not mean that they financed the attack, but rather that they gave money to “agitate and create a ruckus.” The Federal Revolution was behind various violent attacks on members of the Fernández Government, in some of which they participated with torches and even a guillotine.