“I wanted to go to Bari, not Bali”

Misadventure, with a happy ending, for the blogger Marco Togni. The Italian, who has lived in Japan for years and recounts the styles, peculiarities and oddities of the Japanese, had to return to Italy to participate in a festival. Where? In Trani, Puglia. And the reference airport is Bari. To book the trip, he contacted concierge of your credit card, a service for wealthier customers that various operators in the sector guarantee.

Well, thus began his odyssey. Indeed, the Japanese concierge misunderstood Bari with Bali and then issued the blogger tickets for Indonesia. “I became suspicious when I made a stopover in Jakarta” says Togni in a video on Instagram. Then the call that froze him: “You have to get on your plane to Bali.” At that point the blogger filed a complaint and asked for compensation. An operation that should have been successful, given that in the subsequent photos on his Instagram profile we see him intent on eating a typical focaccia from Bari.





Subscribe to the newsletter

