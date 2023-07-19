veronica castro is one of the most beautiful actresses on Mexican televisionwho conquered the hearts of many peopleamong these, the actor and comedian Manuel “El Loco” Valdes, father of his son Cristian Castro, renowned singer. Another of the loves of the protagonist of soap operas such as “Rosa Salvaje” or “The rich also cry”, was the businessman Enrique Niembro, with whom she had her second son, the film director Michel Castro. It is said that “La Vero” also fell in love with two celebrities: the singer-songwriter Ana Gabriel and the television host Yolanda Andradewho assures that they were married symbolically during a trip to Amsterdam.

Although veronica castrocurrently 70 years old, had several love affairs, never made it to the altarwearing a fabulous white dress. There was a famous person with whom he would have liked to marry: the actor and singer Pedro Infanteone of the great legends of the golden age of Mexican cinema, originally from Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

Veronica Castro had an interview with Peruvian television host Andrés Hurtado, which took place at his home in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico, and was broadcast on his program “Sábado con Andrés”. During the talk, the actress confessed that Pedro Infanteknown as “The idol of Guamúchil” and “The idol of Mexico”, was his platonic love.

“Was Pedro InfanteI think he is the man I would have married, the only one I would have married, I think, and that because he had been in love with me since the movies, look how ridiculous I am,” said the sister of television producer José Alberto ” El Güero” Castro (ex-husband of actress Angélica Rivera, ex-wife of the President of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto).

Pedro Infante, the platonic love of Verónica Castro

Likewise, Verónica Judith Sáinz Castro mentioned that perhaps Pedro Infante might not have been what he appeared in his films, however, she did not care, she was very much in love with the Sinaloan, who died in a tragic plane crash in Mérida, Yucatán, which occurred the morning April 15, 1957; he was 39 years old.

“I fell in love with his movies, maybe if he was unfortunate in real life I didn’t care, I said: ‘kiss me like in the movie’, one idealizes artists, but don’t believe it, we are sometimes from worst”. veronica castro I wanted to be “La chorreada” by Pepe the bulland being the one who would make him crazy when he sang: “darling, sweetheart, I’m tempted, give me a kiss.”

