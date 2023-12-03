The motive for Giulia Cecchettin’s crime, explained by Filippo Turetta in front of the prosecutor: he didn’t accept that she didn’t want to go back with him

Filippo Turetta for 9 long hours he chose to answer the prosecutor’s many questions on Friday 1 December. He also explained the possible motive behind the crime of his 22-year-old ex-girlfriend, Giulia Cecchettin. He couldn’t accept the idea that he was no longer hers.

In those same hours, in the forensic medicine institute of Padua, the doctor was carrying out the autopsy on the body of the lasswhich led to new important discoveries.

During the minutes of the attack, the 22-year-old tried to defend oneself in every way. In fact she had cuts both on the arms, than on the hands. But she just couldn’t escape Turetta’s fury.

During the interrogation the boy tried to rebuild all the minutes of the crime and even the days of his escape. The prosecutor also asked him the motive that pushed him to make such a gesture and he would have said:

I loved her, I wanted her for myself, I couldn’t accept that it was over.

These would have been the words by Filippo Turetta, to explain what pushed him to put an end to his ex’s life. Not there degree or other reasons, but only because Giulia didn’t want to get back together with him.

The crime of Giulia Cecchettin, committed by Filippo Turetta

On the evening of November 11th, after going out together to go to the shopping center, al culmination of an argument, he ended his life. Subsequently he abandoned the girl’s body in the wooded area near the Barcis lake.

After an escape that lasted about 7 days, German police officers found Philip stopped on the highway near Leipzig. He was on the emergency lane because he was left without one gas.

After 7 days of arrest in Germany, Filippo returned to Italy and is now in the district house of Verona. From the first interrogation with the investigating judge, he said that he was the culprit and that he wanted to pay his dues responsibility for what he did.