Whitney Quinton had to make the hardest decision of her life, but she did it for the love of that little girl

Whitney Quinton she is a mother who was forced to say goodbye to the little girl she was carrying, even before she had the chance to experience the world. Her touching story has spread around the world.

For years, Whitney Quinton has battled various diseases, such as endometriosis and adenomyosis. She managed to complete her first pregnancy, welcoming her firstborn into her arms. Afterwards she had to face abortions and disappointments, but he never lost hope of giving him a little brother. Three years later she underwent surgery for endometriosis and was able to get pregnant again.

She and her husband were expecting a girl and were over the moon, until that moment.unforgettable day. During one visit, they discovered that their little girl's heart was in the wrong place. He did not have a kidney and already had abnormalities in his legs, arms, hands and feet.

My heart shattered. With little delicacy, that doctor told me that I had three weeks to terminate the pregnancy if I was not able to sustain that situation. I screamed so loudly, I didn't even know I was capable of it. Tears were streaming down my face. My husband kept rubbing my back while he was crying too. For the next two weeks we were confused, we faced tests and visits, sought different opinions. But everyone said the same thing. She would not survive long after she was born. Or she would have a low quality of life.

Whitney talked about how she cried at night and how she he felt selfish, because she wanted that little girl. But was it right to condemn her to such a life? He would accept her with all her flaws, but was it the right thing for her?

As a parent you learn that it's not about what's best for you, it's about what's best for her and what she would want. Two days later, my husband and I decided that neither of us had to suffer anymore. They scheduled the induction a few days later. My vision was blurry and I felt so bad that I kept telling Brett how much I loved him in case I died. When I woke up there was a nurse. Ruby Jo was born. The doctor came to take her lifeless, half-pound body. I felt guilty, I was devastated.

A devastated mother who clung to the words of her husband, who kept telling her that the little girl was in Heaven with their family and that he was no longer in pain.