The television host Daniel Bisogno50 years old and who is part of the cast of “Windowing”one of the stellar programs of TV Azteca, Since last February 9, he has been hospitalized in Mexico City. According to information from Pati Chapoy, “El Muñeco” is intubated and in intensive care“they did a CT scan, it is difficult for him to breathe on his own because unfortunately he does not have the strength in his muscles to be able to breathe on his own.”

For a few months now, Daniel Bisogno has had several health problemsfor which he was previously hospitalized. In May of last year he was hospitalized when some esophageal varices burst, which caused internal bleeding.. Shortly after, she was admitted to the hospital again and was in medium therapy for a week, after undergoing a complicated surgery to remove her gallbladder, in which she ran the risk of having a terrible hemorrhage. On that occasion, “El Muñeco” had an emotional talk with his daughter Michaela7 years old, the result of his marriage to Cristina Riva Palacios; In case the worst happened, the driver of “Ventaneando” made a special request.

During an interview he had with Pati Chapoy, Daniel Bisogno said that on that occasion, before entering the hospital, he talked to his daughter Michaela and let her know how much he loved her.

“I couldn't stop thinking that in one of those, maybe I wouldn't go out again because you don't have life bought for you, the first thing I thought about was my Michaela, I still had the time to tell her: 'come, chubby, daddy “You are going to enter the hospital, but I want you to never forget that you will never find a person who loves you as much as I do and that you made me the happiest person in the world,'” he said. Daniel Bisogno in tears.

In case he never saw his beloved daughter again, Daniel Bisogno asked her to always be happy“I want you to always laugh, to always be happy, I want you to have the opportunity to look for all the ridiculous things your dad did because at some point when you feel sad, maybe you're going to laugh and say that your dad “It was funny.”

During that interview with Pati Chapoy, owner of “Ventaneando”, in which she also talked about her health problems, Daniel Bisogno stressed that Michaela is “the most beautiful thing that has happened to him in his life”. Before going to the hospital, he told him: “nothing would hurt me more in the world than not seeing you again, hugging you, you made me the happiest man in the world, I want you to be happy, to laugh at yourself, at everything you It happens because it's the only way to get through this life.

