According to the reconstruction of the investigators, Robero Gleboni planned the massacre due to disagreements with his wife, Giusi Massetti

The intentions of Giusi Massetti they were clear. The wife of Roberto Gleboni, author of the terrible family massacre that took place in Nuoro a few days ago, was tired of their thirty-year relationship and was hoping for a new beginning.

man exterminates family

An intent that the woman was no longer able to repress and which was the source of the arguments that had recently broken out more and more frequently between the two spouses: “I’m tired of him, I’m fine alone“.

Giusi Massetti’s desire to start a new life and the planning of the massacre

Giusi Massetti had found the courage to express his emotional discomfort over a relationship that he had no longer tolerated for some time. She wanted to make a decisive change in her life, away from her husband.

A choice that Gleboni refused to accept. Which he couldn’t accept. He aspired to maintain that sense of control and ownership over the perfect family he boasted of having built. And so, the tragic, shocking, gradually planned idea of ​​the massacre.

Gleboni kills the entire family, to save his only son

A massacre that literally wiped out his entire family, allowing only one of his three children to save his life. A grace granted to him exclusively by fate, not by his father.

A 14-year-old boy still in a clear state of shock who the investigators tried to approach without, for the moment, being able to speak to him.

A happy couple only in fiction

It had all become a farce, a fiction. Roberto Gleboni had slept at his mother’s house several times recently.

And, most likely, it was precisely during those long nights spent in solitude that the idea of ​​the massacre began to make its way inside him.

family massacre, son-in-law

His intent, in the eyes of the investigators, now appears completely clear: “He wanted to take his family with him in the coffin.”