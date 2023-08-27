The legacy of Kevin Pedraza will continue with his sister Magaly Pedraza, who will be the new vocalist The Authentic Passion. The singer’s objective did not end with the traffic accident on August 15 in Chiclayosince the orchestra will continue with the arduous musical work that he began to achieve internationalization as a benchmark for the peruvian cumbia.

“It is a great responsibility and commitment to continue with your legacy, but we are going to work hard to give the best to our public. (…) He (Kevin Pedraza) He always told me that he had the dream of internationalizing since he was receiving a lot of love and support from his fans in Ecuador, Chile and Bolivia.

He added: “Now, even if he is not in person, his name will always shine,” said Magaly Pedraza, the 24-year-old who will lead La Auténtica Pasión.

What is Magaly Pedraza’s challenge?

The young woman told The Republic that music He was present in her life since she was a child because everyone in her family sings or plays an instrument, and her father, Castinaldo Pedraza, was always her greatest artistic reference. She added that in this new challenge that she will take on, she will continue to cultivate and promote the style of San Juan musicbut did not rule out that in the future collaborations with artists of other genres.

I know it will not be easy to continuebut I will always remember that my little brother enjoyed every moment and I ask God to give me strength to sing with my heart, as he did in every concert. He interpreted his songs and left everything in his presentations, ”said the also business administrator.

Kevin Pedraza’s legacy continues. Photo: La República composition

Kevin Pedraza was not only a brother, but also a friend

“Me little brother I will always keep it in mind. He was very affectionate with me. We always talked about everything. Even though he was younger, he advised me and listened. when i was studying in moyobamba, called him consecutively to hear his voice. It gave me joy when I noticed him happy and my friends also enjoyed their songs”, narrated Magali Pedraza.

Magaly receives support from fans of Kevin Pedraza

At the same time, Magaly Pedraza was very grateful to the hundreds of Kevin Pedraza fans during the most difficult times his family went through. She pointed out that they are very aware of the messages they leave on social networks and asked them to never stop listening to his music.

What are the musical successes of Kevin Pedraza?

Kevin Pedrazaa 19-year-old boy who lost his life in a tragic car accidenthas several Musical hits that contribute to Peruvian cumbia, among them are:

‘The one who never forgets you’

‘La Carpuela’

‘necklace of tears’

‘Your love I will buy’

‘The toxic one’

‘Relive’

‘I sing to my father’

‘Mix napamguita’

‘cheerful sanjuanito’

‘The bird’

‘Saddened Heart’

‘My favorite girl’

What was Kevin Pedraza’s first and last song?

Kevin Pedraza singing “Your love is worth nothing”, when he was five years old, being his first song. Meanwhile, the last interpretation of him before he died was “The one who never forgets you”. Look at the video of the singer as a child, when he traveled with his parents to different cities in the country.

