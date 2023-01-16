in

‘My work as a video producer stems from my mental illness. In 2019 I was diagnosed with anorexia nervosa. For me that means that I constantly have thoughts about losing weight and have a very negative self-image.

“In the past 3.5 years I have noticed that a lot of people don’t really understand what an eating disorder actually is. Then they say, for example, “then you should eat more”. But eating more is the whole problem. It’s about the voices in your head that convince you that you are too fat.

“I thought that I want to change this misunderstanding when I saw the emotions in my parents. It was heartbreaking to see them suffer so much. Since then I have been motivated, not only to commit myself to my recovery process, but also to make clear what an eating disorder really is.

“In order to learn and build a portfolio, I started making videos, especially in healthcare. Now I really want to focus further on informative videos about eating disorders and mental health. I approached several hospitals for this.

“My ultimate goal is to use these videos to reduce the step towards making eating disorders a subject of discussion, preferably internationally. I want to show people what an eating disorder is and how they can best respond to it.”

from

‘I now have a stable income from various odd jobs. For example, I’m working on videos for a company that organizes resilience training for people who have been bullied, and I’m working with a youtuber who has an intellectual disability. In videos he wants to show that you can achieve anything as long as you work for it.

“I underestimated entrepreneurship a bit. I thought the clients would come to me once I had a portfolio and a website, but unfortunately it’s not that simple. That’s why I’m now working on marketing and findability. I mainly learn that from free webinars and videos on YouTube. I also want to invest in a business coach. In total, I spend about two to four hours a day on my business, in addition to my senior year.

“Because I still live with my mother, I have no fixed costs. But now that I have income, I want to pay as much as possible myself, and not look at my mother with puppy eyes and ask if I can borrow money. I am careful with my expenses: I have thought about replacing my old laptop for a long time.

“But money is not why I do this job. Last year I was approached by a company that I didn’t think was right for me. Then I won’t.”

Net income: 750 euros from own company Fixed charges: mobile, TV, internet 20 euros; cinema 30 euros; ov 20-30 euros; sports 30 euros; clothing 55 euros; Save: on average a few hundred euros per month Last major purchase: Laptop, 700 euros

Newsletter

NRC Smart Life Pieces that help you make your life better and your career better