The end of a love story can be really painful and difficult to overcome. But it is often a necessary act, especially when the choice is made by another person. This does not mean that every relationship always leaves something in our lives and all this can be transformed into a lesson. Just like he's doing Beatriz D'Orsi, suitor of Men and Women, who after Brando's refusal reassures her fans via social media.

Beatriz D'Orsi and Brando during the choice

The love program most followed by Italians is undoubtedly Men and Women, broadcast on Canale 5 and hosted by Maria de Filippi. In the program, some men and women are courted by different suitors, and at the end of their journey together only one person is chosen. One of the longest thrones of this edition was that of Brando, a charming young man undecided between two women until the last moment. Beatriz and Raffaella were the last two suitors for Brando.

In the episode of Tuesday 26 March, Brando made his choice official, he left the studio with Raffaella. Beatriz, she immediately seemed moved and sorry for her beloved's choice. Today, however, the young woman wanted to reassure her fans about her emotional conditions. In his Instagram stories Beatriz D'Orsi said:

“I wanted to thank everyone with an open heart and without filters, as I have never been able to have any, for the very moving, sweet, delicate and heartfelt messages that I am continuing to receive constantly and I am not just referring to yesterday. But also on all the other days during the longevity of the route. I will try to answer each one privately. But until you see a response, I hope you can, in the meantime, appreciate this public thank you. Ps being that many of you are asking me. Rightly. I would like to reassure you by declaring that I am fine. For real. I thank you infinitely for your interest, I leave you a photo of the other happy and carefree evening, because life goes on”

Beatriz's words addressed to all her fans reassured many followers. The young woman, in the program from day one, remained disappointedbut at the same time happy of the lived experience. In fact, after Brando's choice, the young woman in the episode looked like this commented the young man's decision: