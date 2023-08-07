On the morning of this August 7, it was learned that daniel sancho he had been sent to pretrial detention and 10-day isolation as a coronavirus protocol; during this time he will only be able to speak to his lawyer.

The Spanish media ‘Telecinco’ managed to contact Sancho by telephone and he gave details of how he has been treated in this country and what follows in the case for the murder of the Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta.

‘El Programa del Verano’, from the previously mentioned channel, spoke with the syndicate of the murder hours before the trial was to take place. Initially, the journalist asks him how he is and he answers: “Very good, the police treat me very well“, and adds:” I am having dinner in the best hotel on the island, Anantara.

The journalist questions him: “Are you not detained?”, to which Daniel Sancho replies: “Yes, yes, of course, I am surrounded. I mean, I am having dinner here because they have closed the case and tomorrow I am with 20 people in a cell “.

🛑✖️ The last moments of the life of the Colombian doctor, Edwin Arrieta, who was dismembered in Thailand.

Finally, the journalist asks him if they let him have his cell phone despite being the main suspect in the crime and he only answers: “For a while” and hangs up the call. According to the statements of the interviewer, Daniel Sancho: “He wants to return to Spain, he does not want to be forgotten. He asks me to continue with the media coverage, to continue talking about him.”

Life imprisonment or death penalty? What’s next for the Colombian murderer in Thailand



Lieutenant Surapong Thanomjit has confirmed to local media that the Spaniard is accused of premeditated murder, concealment and theft of body parts to cover up the death.

Under the Thai Penal Code, manslaughter and murder are considered extremely serious crimes and can be punished by the death penalty or life imprisonment. However, article 288 of this regulation also contemplates a punishment of between 20 and 25 years in prison, which can be increased if there are aggravating factors in the case.

