This Friday, Claudia Sheinbaum, was the last of Morena’s “corcholatas” to register as an applicant for the National Coordination for the Defense of the Transformation of Morena. The former head of government assured that she will respect the result of the survey and that she knows that many Mexican men and women know that it is the time of women.

Claudia Sheinbaum presented the documents required by the CEN of Morena to have the registration as an applicant in this process that the same party says that it is not a campaign to choose a presidential candidate, but to be the person who coordinates the defense of the transformation.

The candidate said she was happy and excited to reach this point in the process, in which she will respect all the statutes imposed by the party and the result of the survey that defines the winner, since she is confident that many Mexican men and women want continuity of the Transformation and also that they know that it is time for women.

“I am ready for the meeting with the people of Mexico, to collect the feelings of the nation, that we want the continuation of the Fourth Transformation,” said Sheinbaum.

In this process, which starts the Monday June 19the former head of government of CDMX reported that she will begin with her informative assemblies and meetings with citizens in Oaxaca.

Claudia Sheinbaum He reiterated that in Morena there is unity and that he will abide by and respect each of his colleagues, without being carried away by personal situations.

“I am convinced that there will be a unity process, we are up to the circumstances and what the people of Mexico demand of us, but I can tell you that I am ready for the survey,” she mentioned.

Regarding the five million pesos that Morena will give to each of her applicants for travel expenses and the organization of her assemblies and events, Claudia Sheinbaum He asserted that he decided to accept them, since it is a matter of transparency.

“For the time being, we have decided to accept the appeal, and already in the process we will see if so many resources are necessary, but they are important for transparency and control,” said the head of government.