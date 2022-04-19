President tells supporter that he wants to raise; Earlier, Economy said that 5% readjustment is not defined

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Monday (Apr.18, 2022) that he wants to give a salary readjustment to public servants, but he has “a spending cap”. The government discusses a 5% readjustment proposal for the category.

Talking to supporters at Palácio do Alvorada, Bolsonaro said the following: “This all has to go into my spending cap. Server wants readjustment, I want to readjust. But I have a spending cap.”

Watch the moment (40s):

readjustment uncertain

According to the special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago, informed this Monday (Apr 18), the measure is uncertain and has not yet been defined. The decision would cost the Executive BRL 6.3 billion and another BRL 1.5 billion for the other powers.

The salary increase would be a way to mitigate the salary losses of the civil service amid rising inflation, and the 2 years without readjustment because of the pandemic. There is a lot of dissatisfaction among government workers because they consider the percentage to be low.

The Ministry of Economy intends to provision R$ 11.7 billion for salary readjustments in 2023 if there is no increase this year. The money must be defined in the PLOA (Annual Budget Bill) proposal, which will be sent in August. However, if the government gives an increase of R$6.3 billion in 2022, the amount provisioned for 2023 will have to be raised (to R$12.6 billion).