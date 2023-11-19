About three weeks ago I dedicated a column to that brutal drug that is fentanyl, and a very kind reader, Agustín Hernández, commented on it on my Facebook saying that, although I usually put some notes of hope in my texts, he would love for me to write a article that was full of enthusiasm “from the beginning to the end.” The following Sunday, after a column in which I spoke (of course) about Gaza, another regular reader, Doña Bamba, who has a special and hilarious sense of humor and usually humorously spices up my writings, stated: “Either I’m turning sour or lately You choose matters from which I cannot scratch a spark of grace to alleviate them.” It seems that the readers, in short, are asking me for a truce. I also ask it of the world and of life. The observations that people make about your work are interesting. Many years ago, maybe 20, another reader wrote me an affectionate letter in which he said that my articles were not bad and such and such, but that I had not realized that I had been talking only about books for too many weeks. He impressed me, because I reviewed what he had published and, in fact, almost all the columns in recent months were based on a book, that is, they were reflections that some reading had unleashed. I don’t know what was happening in my life at the time, but it couldn’t have been very good, given that I had taken refuge so excessively in the protective harbor of literature. I also don’t remember the name of that clairvoyant reader, but I still appreciate his advice, which of course I followed: I left the reading bubble and returned to the turbulent life.

At that time the responsibility for that thematic monotony was mine alone, obviously. But I’m afraid that, in the current case, the abundance of dark clouds and the low mood is something quite general. This is how many of us, almost all of us, are with a ball of anxiety stuck in our throats, eager for a respite from so much inclemency. This morning, while I was walking my dog, I ran into a neighbor. She is a woman much older than me, foreign, beautiful and still athletic. “The articles of yours that I like the most are the ones that deal with small things,” she told me. I was thinking about this text that I am now writing and it seemed like a curious coincidence. True: it is in the small things where life is. In the tiny nests the real. In one of my books I said: “Happiness is minimalist. It is simple and naked. It is almost nothing that is everything.” I apologize for quoting myself, but I believe that the maelstrom of the great social traumas that we are experiencing, the pandemic, wars, sectarianism and extremism, global warming, climate catastrophes and increasing violence, prevent us from appreciating the modest fabric of the true, that almost nothing so immense. Enjoy the gentle rain that falls on the other side of the windows, while I am warm and protected; of the warm and dear smell of my dog ​​when she squeezed her in my arms; of the loved ones and the friends with whom I laugh and cry; of my body responding to physical exercise; of my skin crawling when listening to music; of good and beauty. And, above all, the wonder of being fully aware of being alive. Because life rejoices in living.

There is a well-known phrase that I have read in books and interviews, that I have heard said in front of me and that, unfortunately, I have sometimes said to myself: “I was happy then and I didn’t know it.” It is a retrospective lucidity that comes when you suffer the bite of a serious loss. Whenever I come across the phrase I am amazed at how blind we are, how brutalized, how little we know ourselves and feel. I live with a stranger who is me. Better said: I run through my days hand in hand with a stranger who is me, with my tongue hanging out, without reflection or breath. It occurs to me that it might be good to do a mental exercise: imagine that some catastrophe suddenly tears me away from my reality. An illness, your own or that of a loved one; a death; a ruin; an exile And then try to appreciate, from that invented edge of darkness, all the light that is in my present. Because now I am happy (at least at times and for various reasons) and I want to know it.

