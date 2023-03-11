From its first gala in May 1929 to the present, various episodes have occurred in which oscar. A year ago, for example, an event occurred during the ceremony that marked the career of Will Smith and Chris Rock. 24 years ago, an actor was carried away by emotion and was the protagonist of a hilarious moment. This is Roberto Benigni, actor of “Life is beautiful” or “Life is beautiful” in English.

The Italian artist celebrated his win at the 71st Academy Awards for Best Actor in various ways: he ran, jumped, yelled his name, and even stood on chairs, using Steven Spielberg of support, amid the watchful eye of the other attendees.

In the video of this event published on the account of Youtube of the Oscars, it is seen how Benigni, after the call of Sofia Loren, he comes to the stage jumping and, when he is there, he hugs her for a long period. Then he salutes and raises his hands. On this occasion, he begins her speech by saying, “Thank you… This is a moment of joy and I want to kiss everyone because you are the picture of joy.”

It should be noted that “Life is beautiful” was one of the public’s favorites to win the award for best foreign film for the story and for the interpretation of Benigni, who gave life to Guido Oreficea father worried about protecting his son Giosué in a Nazi concentration camp.

That night, the director won not just one award, but two: best actor and best foreign film.

“Life is beautiful”: cast

Roberto Benigni as Guido Orefice

Nicoletta Braschi as Dora

Giorgio Cantarini as Giosué Orefice

Horst Buchholz as Doctor Lessing

Giustino Durano as Eliseo Orefice

Amerigo Fontani as Rodolfo.

When will the 2023 Oscars be?

The 95th Academy Awards will take place this Sunday, March 12, at the dolby theater from Los Angeles, California. The presenter will be Jimmy Kimmel.