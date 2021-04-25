Facing the camera, a young man says: “Hello, my name is Agustín Cabrera. It is Saturday, April 24, 2021 and I want to leave a clear message, and make it go viral: I want to kill the president“Although it does not mention Luis Lacalle Pou, the case scandalizes Uruguay. In the last hours, the author of the recording was stopped.

Since this Saturday, Cabrera, as he says to be called in the viralized video – the Uruguayan media maintain that he is not the only one – has been detained at the disposal of the Uruguayan flagrancia prosecutor of 14 °, in charge of Ana Valverdú.

This Monday the prosecutor Valverdú will resolve if it imputes the young man who claims to be called Cabrera, as was officially reported in the last hours.

“We report that a man was arrested who in some videos that went viral today threat to the president of the republic, “the Uruguayan Interior Ministry had posted on its Twitter account as soon as the arrest occurred.

We report that a man was arrested who in some videos that went viral today threatens the President of the Republic. Made available to the Prosecutor’s Office, the Flagrancy Prosecutor on the 14th shift ordered it to be conducted tomorrow. – Ministry of the Interior (@Minterioruy) April 25, 2021

The agency, in that same tweet, added that the suspect was in charge of Justice and that the “Flagrancy Prosecutor of the 14th shift ordered it to be conducted tomorrow”, in relation to this Sunday.

According to the newspaper The Observer, Valverdú requested a detention extension and will continue with the investigation this Monday. Based on what has been gathered, it will decide whether to accuse the man or not.

Revolution in networks

“I wanted to leave a clear message and go viral: I want to kill the president.” The voice of who identified himself as Agustín Cabrera is clear and forceful in the video that scandalizes Uruguayans.

In another video he explained that his message was intended to to support to three organizers of a recent anti-vaccine demonstration in the department of Maldonado: all three were charged with “aggravated contempt“, and they were prohibited from leaving the country for 90 days as a precautionary measure since they are at liberty.

He says his name is Agustín Cabrera, he is Uruguayan and the president threatened. Photos: Twitter capture

According to his statements, the detainee made the video in response to a journalist “who is asking people to please make videos on the networks as a protest.”

Always according to The ObserverAfter insulting the president, he questioned him: “Who are you to tell me where I have to go out, with whom, until what time, what do I have to do?”

The state-run Radio Uruguay, however, said that once the video with the threat went viral, the young man broadcast another recording in which he explained that his threats were not directed at President Luis Lacalle Pou, but rather referred to a videogame.

DD