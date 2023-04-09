She tied a rope around her neck and after tying the other end to the railing of the balcony of the house, she climbed over and let herself hang in the void: luckily the carabinieri intervened just in time and saved her life. The protagonist of the attempted suicide was a woman who wanted to kill herself in Roppolo, in the province of Biella.

The 47-year-old woman had shortly before announced her intentions with a text message to her daughter. The soldiers of the Andorno Micca station, who entered the courtyard, managed to sever the rope and recover the woman before she died. The soldiers by telephone received from 118 the indications on how to provide first aid pending the arrival of the health personnel who then rescued the woman and took her to hospital.