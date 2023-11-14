Shahed Al-Banna was part of the group that disembarked in Brasília on the 2nd (Nov 14); “I won’t stay calm until they get out of there,” he says.

Member of the group of 32 people (22 Brazilians and 10 Palestinians) repatriated by the Brazilian government who disembarked in Brasília on Monday (Nov 13), Shahed Al-Banna, aged 18, said this Tuesday (Nov 14) that now that is in Brazil, his plan is to help his family and other Brazilians who continue to seek permission to leave the Gaza Strip.

“What I’m most thinking about and wanting now is to help the rest of the Brazilians who are in the Gaza Strip and my family members, as the situation there is very difficult”said the young woman in a statement to journalists at the transit hotel at the Brasília Air Base.

“I’m not going to stay calm until everyone gets out of there. Many people who came with us [para o Brasil] They still have family there. And it’s very dangerous there.”he said.

Shahed also said he aims to resume his studies and start college. He still hasn’t been able to decide on the course.

“There are many options here and I can’t decide. But I’m enjoying this journalism thing. I also always wanted to be an airplane pilot.”he stated.

MAP OF PALESTINE



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 14.Nov.2023 Brazilian Shahed Al-Banna shows the necklace she received from her mother with the map of Palestine

Shahed showed journalists a necklace he received from his mother – who died of cancer 1 and a half years ago. “It’s the map of Palestine. AND very important to me. I always use”he said.

Asked if the necklace also referred to the dream of seeing Palestine building its country, Shahed replied: “yes definitely. I want this war to end soon, because I no longer want to see children and innocent people dying. They are not to blame”.