“All three of us are very close. When we meet at home, a curious thing happens: we start talking in our own way, a kind of secret language, very fast, in jerks. Only we understand it, a matter of vibrations. And then we burst out laughing like three madmen”: Sabina Guzzanti talks about her relationship with her brothers Corrado and Caterina in an all-round interview given to Corriere della Sera, in which he also touched on the delicate topic of his return to Rai. The actress has been missing from the public network for twenty years, she has not ruled out a possible return, but the condition for any television network is one: “I want to go there where they make me say what I think, but without extremism from either set off. As you see, I am a meek, reasonable person, I’m not one to stand still. But she annoys me when censorship is defined as an editorial line ”.

Guzzanti instead often appeared on La7: “Zoro’s group works and has found a balance because it has years of working together, of harmony behind it. A comedy program can’t survive unless that fertile relationship is created between the components. Today we think of everything except making a group grow”. She also explained why she doesn’t have a TV at home: “But does it make sense to watch so many talk shows where the only goal is to talk and talk without making anyone at home understand anything? Does it make sense to follow programs that are said to be about information when the information doesn’t exist?”.

In the interview she also partially summarizes her career, starting from the meeting with Moana Pozzi: “She was beautiful. One day I approached her to talk to her, just to make conversation. And she looked me up and down like you look at a nobody. She then she left without saying a word”.