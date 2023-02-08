Social media was filled with videos that documented the extent of the pain suffered by hundreds of thousands of innocent people, who, within seconds, found themselves helpless among the wreckage and rubble.

The camera documented a painful scene, where a voice mixed with crying can be heard of a Syrian child screaming from under the rubble, saying: “I want to go out,” after he spent 30 hours waiting for help.

Rescue workers succeeded in pulling him out alive from the rubble of his destroyed house in the city of Salqin, west of Idlib.

Among the scenes that made millions cry around the world, a Syrian girl named Elaf, is being pulled out from under the rubble, while those present congratulate her, saying, “Thank God for your safety, Elaf.” Then one of them asks her: “Is anyone inside with you?”

Here came the shocking response with words a child should never utter, saying: “Yes, uncle, my brothers and my mother are inside, but they are dead.”

Another scene, documented by the camera lens, was of a Syrian child named Muhammad, who appeared to be no more than four or five years old, under the rubble in Hatay, Turkey.

The child appeared to have collapsed from thirst while still stuck under the rubble, so that one of the rescuers gave him water in small quantities through the lid of the metal can.

After a few words from those present to caress the little boy, and a few sips of water, he began to smile without realizing the enormity of the tragic situation in which he was placed.

In the bitter cold, the number of victims is on the rise

In an atmosphere of extreme cold, rescue workers are racing against time to pull people out from under the rubble, on the third day of the devastating earthquake, which has killed more than 11,000 people in Syria and Turkey.

The death toll in Turkey rose to 8,574, while the death toll in Syria, already devastated by the 11-year-old war, reached 2,750, according to the Anadolu News Agency and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

In the Turkish province of Hatay, dozens of corpses, wrapped in blankets or in bags, lay in rows on the ground outside a hospital.

Many slept in their cars or in the streets, wrapped in blankets, fearing to return to buildings shaken by a powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake on Monday.

Rescuers in Turkey and neighboring Syria warned the death toll would continue to rise, and survivors said no aid had yet arrived.

In the southern Turkish city of Antakya, Melek, 64, said: “Where are the tents? Where are the food trucks?” She added that she had not seen any rescue teams.

And she continued, “We have not seen any food distribution here, unlike previous disasters in our country. We survived the earthquake, but we will die here of hunger or cold,” according to Reuters.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces.

The first earthquake occurred shortly after 4 a.m. on Monday, in the cover of darkness and in the bitter cold of winter, surprising the sleeping residents and leaving them scarcely an opportunity to act.

The earthquake, which was followed only hours by another earthquake of almost the same strength, destroyed thousands of buildings, including hospitals, schools and residential complexes, and injured tens of thousands, as well as leaving countless people homeless in Turkey and northern Syria.

Turkish authorities say some 13.5 million people have been affected in an area about 450 km (450 km) from Adana in the west to Diyarbakir in the east. The Turkish Disaster Management Authority stated that the number of injured exceeded 40,000.

Tragedies in Syria…and obstructed rescue efforts

In Syria, the earthquake caused deaths even in Hama, which is about 100 kilometers from the epicenter.

In the town of Jandris in northern Syria, residents and rescue workers confirmed that dozens of buildings had collapsed, and relatives of some of those who lived in the town, while standing around the wreckage of a building that included 32 apartments, said that they “did not witness any survivors being pulled out.”

Rescue efforts are being hampered by a lack of heavy equipment to remove large concrete blocks. Rescue workers have also had difficulty reaching some of the hardest-hit areas, due to damaged roads, bad weather and a lack of resources and heavy equipment.

It is noteworthy that some areas do not have fuel or electricity.

Aid officials expressed particular concern about the situation in Syria, where humanitarian needs were already greater than at any time since the outbreak of the conflict, dividing the country and complicating relief efforts.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization said that rescue efforts are in a race against time, as the chances of finding survivors fade with each passing minute.