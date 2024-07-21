The president of United States, Joe Bidendecided this Sunday to abandon the race for re-election, for the interest of his party and the country, and to support the vice president, Kamala Harris, in view of the presidential elections on November 5.

According to the criteria of

Biden thus gave in to pressure from his own party after his mediocre performance in the first debate of the race for the White House vs Donald Trump.Dozens of legislators and senators had asked him in recent days to step aside and hand over the baton to the new generations of the party due to his advanced age.

The decision is partly due to the lapses that the American president has had in recent weeks. The pressure rose after the first debate he had Biden with Donald Trumpthe Republican candidate, last June 27thDuring that meeting, Biden was seen to be quite diminished and hesitant when speaking.

A few weeks later, Biden hosted the NATO summit in Washington, where more than a dozen world leaders met. The US president gave a series of press conferences where he also made several lapses, which raised concerns among his electorate.

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Photo:EFE Share

Biden’s lapses during the presidential debate

Biden had the opportunity in the June 27 debate to dispel doubts about his healthHowever, with a hoarse voice, frequently repeating himself and getting lost in confusing phrases, the president left an image diametrically opposed to that shown by his Republican opponent, with a resolute and energetic tone.

Biden was “slow at the start, but he finished strong,” his vice president, Kamala Harris, acknowledged at the time.

In an attempt to downplay criticism of his performance, the Democrat’s campaign team said he had a cold.

Republican presidential candidate Donald J. Trump arrives for his first joint rally with Republican vice presidential candidate Senator J.D. Vance at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Photo:EFE Share

Biden confuses Zelensky with Putin

During the NATO summit in Washington in mid-July, Biden made the mistake of introducing the head of the Ukrainian state, Volodymyr Zelens, by the name “President Putin.”

“And now I want to turn the floor over to the president of Ukraine, who has both courage and determination. Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin,” Biden said at the NATO summit in Washington.

The Democrat, who orchestrated the Western response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, walked away from the microphone but as soon as he realized his mistake he said: “He’s going to defeat President Putin. President Zelensky. I’m so focused on defeating Putin.”

Confusing Zelensky with his nemesis, Russian President Vladimir Putin, was a misstep at a time when the Democratic Party is doubting his ability to win the November election after his disastrous performance in the June debate against Republican Donald Trump.

Trump and Zelensky. Photo:AFP and Efe Share

Biden confuses Kamala with Trump

During that same meeting, Biden confused the mention of “Vice President Trump” instead of his running mate, Kamala Harris.

At the time, when asked about his constant lapses, the president, visibly annoyed, played it down: “I know it sounds too selfish, but other leaders, heads of state, when thanking me, say: The reason we are together is because of Biden (…) I think it was the most successful summit I have attended in a long time,” he said.

Timeline of events that led to Biden’s resignation

Trump debate, June 27: Biden and Trump meet in Atlanta for the first televised debate of this election cycle. Biden, who prepared for almost a week for the debate, appears hoarse-voiced, slow, tired and having difficulty finishing some sentences.

First rally after the debate, June 28: Biden reappears, energized, at a campaign event in North Carolina, where he assures that he is qualified and plans to win the elections in November.

The New York Times calls on Biden to drop out of the presidential race, June 28: “In order to serve his country, President Biden should drop out of the race,” the influential newspaper’s editorial board writes.

First lawmaker calls on Biden to drop out, July 2: Democratic House Representative Lloyd Doggett of Texas says in a statement that a president’s “first commitment” should be to the nation.

Early post-debate polls give Trump the lead, July 3: Two polls by two American newspapers have set off alarm bells and given the former president an advantage over Biden: the Wall Street Journal gives Trump 48% of support among voters compared to 42% for the Democrat, and the New York Times reveals a 3 percentage point lead for the Republican.

Biden gives his first interview after the debate, July 6: The president gives an interview to ABC and assures that the only possibility of him dropping out of the race for re-election will be if “the Lord Almighty” asks him to do so.

Major Democratic donors threaten to freeze funds, July 6: Dozens of donors are threatening to cut off funding to the party to pressure Biden to leave office. These include Moriah Fund President Gideon Stein, The Walt Disney Company heiress Abigail Disney, and Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings.

Actor George Clooney calls for Biden’s departure, July 10: In an op-ed, the actor hints at the president’s mental and physical deterioration: “The only battle (Biden) can’t win is the fight against time. None of us can.”

First US Democratic senator to publicly call for Biden’s departure, July 10: In a column in The Washington Post, Democrat Peter Welch calls on the president to step down to give the opportunity to other “young and energetic” politicians.

Biden has a couple of lapses during the NATO summit in Washington, July 11: Biden attends NATO summit in Washington and holds a solo press conference. The president makes lapses: he calls Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky “President Putin” and confuses Kamala Harris with Donald Trump.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries meets with Biden, July 11: The Democratic minority leader expresses to the president his concern that the party is playing for control of the House of Representatives if Biden remains in the running, according to leaks to the media.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer visits Biden in Delaware, July 13: The lawmaker is trying to convince Biden to drop his re-election bids, several US media reported.

Assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, July 13: The former president was wounded by a bullet to the ear after a 20-year-old man fired several shots towards the stage where Trump was holding a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Biden cuts short Nevada campaign rallies, tests positive for Covid-19, July 17: The president tested positive for Covid-19 while campaigning in the key state of Nevada, cancels a rally to address the Latino community and returns to Delaware.

Obama and Pelosi sound the alarm, July 18: Former President Barack Obama told those close to him that Biden needs to “seriously reconsider” the future of his candidacy, according to The Washington Post. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Biden in a phone conversation that the polls are against him, CNN reported.

Pressure mounts from Democratic lawmakers to step down, July 19: Thirteen congressional Democrats urged Biden to end his re-election campaign and “pass the baton” so that a younger leader can face Trump (2017-2021) in November.

Biden drops out of presidential race, July 21: Biden succumbs to pressure: he announces that he is suspending his re-election campaign in the interest of his party and the country, says he will finish his term and supports Harris in the run-up to the elections.

*With Efe