The woman hired a plasterer to whitewash her house. However, instead of money, the man demanded sex from the customer. This is reported by Daily Star.

Several years ago, Amy wanted to renovate her home and selected workers for this, based on reviews on the Internet. She hired an adult man to plaster the walls, who, after three days of work, dropped everything, collected his tools and disappeared.

The woman wrote him a message asking when she should expect the order to be completed. In response, the man said that he would not return because he “wanted to get her into bed.”

“That’s why I won’t go back. I won’t come back because I want to fool around with you. I’ll come back if you agree. You don’t have to worry about payment,” explained the plasterer.

In turn, Amy noted that the man was “fit to be her father.” In addition, the woman is sure that she did not give any reasons for such thoughts.

“I only gave him tea a few times while wearing my pink fluffy pajamas,” she claims.

