I want to do more!!! could be the silent cry of millions of mexicans who love Mexico and that they place that love above any other.

I want to do more for this countryI want to help build a more prosperous country, in peace and willing to break molds anchored to the past, it is the true feeling, even unconscious, of everything Mexican Let him feel and think about his own.

I want to do more, it is the firm intention of those of us who are not satisfied with what we are, with what we have and with the goals achieved, goals that are not few, but that open the door to a better worldworld within reach of Mexicanswith the only condition of not being conformists and being really willing to change.

I want to do more, it is the feeling that those of us who know that continuing to do the same thing is to continue obtaining the same thing experience and that is not what our descendants deserve.

The time has come for the internal force of Mexican emerge, destroy barriers, break the imaginary self-imposed ceilings and allow us to fly towards better horizons.

The time has come to believe in ourselves, to make the best happen, to take the reins of Mexicoof our destiny and participate united around the supreme national interests.

The time has come for our homeland, for this homeland in the making, that has not finished maturing and that continues to wait for its children to do it justice, to continue the task begun from the increasingly distant (distant in time and distant in ideals) struggle. for our independence.

For Mexico worthy and united, let us make a pact that achieves, once and for all, change to improve.

For the sake of our childhood and youth, so be it.

Thank you.

The Mochis, Without. as of September 14, 2023.

