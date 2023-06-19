In live, the president again demonstrates dissatisfaction with sanctions in case of non-compliance with climate obligations

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said, this Monday (19.jun.2023), that it will discuss with the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, about the agreement between Mercosur and the EU (European Union).

Lula will be in France this week. She stated that, during a lunch with the French president, foreseen in her official agenda, she wants to talk about “the question of the French parliament, which approved the tightening of the agreement”.

During the negotiations, the EU presented an additional letter, also called “side letter”. she presents a new list of demands, focused mainly on the socio-environmental scope, as a condition for closing the agreement. Among them is the application of sanctions in case of non-compliance with climate obligations.

“The European Union cannot try to threaten Mercosur with punishing if Mercosur does not comply with this or that. If we are strategic partners, you don’t have to make threats, you have to help”said Lula during his weekly live this 2nd (19.jun).

DEALINGS WITH THE EU

The agreement was one of the topics discussed by Lula with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during his visit to Brazil last week.

In a speech on Monday (June 12), Lula criticized the sanctions forecast as an addendum to the agreement. According to the president, the relationship between strategic partners must have as a premise the “trust”.

The free trade agreement negotiated over more than 20 years establishes that companies from the 2 blocks will be able to participate in tenders opened by the public sector on equal terms with local companies. The Europeans argue that there would be greater competition and access in domestic bids.

For Lula, however, the measure would harm Brazilian industry, which could lose space in sales to the federal and state governments. Public procurement is an important mechanism for achieving economic goals in the country.

Von der Leyen said he hopes to wrap up talks and complete the deal no later than the end of 2023.

Squid’s trip

Lula leaves for Europe on the night of this 2nd (June 19). In addition to the French president, the PT also has meetings scheduled with Pope Francis, at the Vatican, and with the Italian president, Sergio Mattarella.

The 1st appointment on the president’s agenda is scheduled for Tuesday (June 20). It is a meeting with the Italian writer and sociologist Domenico de Masi, in Rome.

In Paris, the president will participate, on Thursday and Friday (June 22-23), in the Summit for a New Global Finance Compactwhich will define new commitments to comply with the 2030 Agenda of the UN (United Nations).