“I want to die, life is over.” The iconic French actor Alain Delon would have said this during a police investigation in his house in Douchy (Loiret) last July, but only now made known by the newspaper Le Parisien. Delon, whose state of health is rapidly deteriorating after the stroke in 2019, was then visited by a doctor who found “a state of physical and psychological exhaustion”. That examination and his testimony were collected last summer as part of the complaint filed by his sons – Anouchka, Anthony and Alain-Fabien – against the lady-in-waiting, Hiromi Rollin, accused of “abuse of weakness” about her 88-year-old father.

The heartbreaking words relaunched today by the French media are actually emblematic of Delon's depressive state and his increasingly serious state of health. After all, the sex symbol actor had already confided after the stroke his fear of suffering and ending up in a hospital bed, therefore he would be in favor of euthanasia, legal in Switzerland, where his daughter Anouchka intends to take him.

According to details of the investigation – subsequently closed due to lack of evidence – the gendarmes of the research section (SR) who visited Delon a few months ago reported having found him “very weakened and incapable of constructing coherent sentences”. And yet, they discovered that the star has become a shadow of her former self, weakened by her age and illness.

According to the professionals' assessments, Delon's state of health “evolved in four phases with increasingly deteriorated lucidity”. Between September 2021 and June 2023, they noted “a significant alteration of discernment, linked to a slowing of thinking and difficulties in resolving family problems, and, finally, a total abolition of his discernment”, at the time of the July exam . In his report the doctor highlighted that her mood was very “weak”.