Even this year Star Comics he celebrated Pride Month through themed events and news. Among the new releases stands out I WANT TO BE THE WALLmanga written and illustrated by Honami Shirono which deals with delicate and unusual topics such as asexuality and aromanticism. With the purchase of the first volume of this series, released on May 31st, or by buying one of the many other titles belonging to the series QUEERuntil 1 July there was the possibility of receiving a special gift for free illustration card LGBTIAQ+ themed.

Yuriko she is a girl asexual passionate about manga Boy’s Love who agrees to marry to please their parents. To become her life partner will be Gakurota, gay boy who has always been in love with his childhood friend Sosuke. The two will begin a coexistence devoid of love, but full of attention and care for each other, testifying to the fact that the essential ingredients that distinguish sincere relationships between individuals are sensitivity and purity of soul.

Original title: わたしは壁になりたい (Watashi wa Kabe ni Naritai)

Italian title: I WANT TO BE THE WALL

Japanese release: 2019

Italian release: May 31, 2023

Number of volumes: 3 (in progress)

Publishing house: Star Comics

Type: Josei, Sentimental

Drawings: Honami Shirono

History: Honami Shirono

Format: 15×21, b/w, dust jacket

Number of pages: 142 We have reviewed I WANT TO BE THE WALL through a press volume provided free of charge by Star Comics.

So far, so close

The story revolves around the couple life of the two protagonists, namely Yuriko and Gakurota, whose union is however the result of an arranged marriage and therefore, at least initially, characterized by the absence of feelings and an enormous distance between the two. If on the one hand Yuriko is an asexual and aromatic girl passionate about Boy’s Love manga, on the other we have Gakurota, a young and shy boy who feels a mad love for his childhood best friend Sosuke, without being paid by him. There is something, however, that husband and wife have in common: their conflictual relationship with their respective families and the fact of feeling “wrong”, of not being able to confess and express what they really feel and feel; being able to confide in each other will therefore be what will allow them to approach and understand each other.

As for i secondary characters we can say that, within this first volume, they appear sporadically: starting from Yuriko’s mother, who never misses an opportunity to discredit and humiliate her, up to some friends or acquaintances of hers and/or Gakurota, these are barely sketched figures, who are entrusted with a purely marginal role.

Asexuality and aromanticism

Among the many topics covered by the author stands out love in all its formstogether with the desire to acceptance of self and of the other and the importance of knowing how to go beyond the judgment of others, addressing the pressures that today’s society imposes. This josei focuses in particular on the asexuality and aromanticism of the female protagonist, underlining how her lack of sexual and romantic attraction towards any other gender often makes her feel inadequate compared to the surrounding reality, while it is an orientation that should only be respected as such, as part of its essence and personality.

There manga artist therefore wanted to give prominence to a community of which we hear about and of which we still know too little: in fact, although there were already some websites dedicated to people with lack or scarce presence of sexual desire since the 90s, at the moment it is noted a severe scarcity of academic work relating to their history.

Yuriko she is an asexual woman who is very passionate about the Boys’ Love manga who, to satisfy her parents’ wishes, agrees to marry Gakurota, a gay boy in love with his childhood friend. The authoress Honami Shirono tells us an atypical story, but also sweet and full of comedy, which will make the reader reflect on social pressures and the need to be able to freely express themselves. Buy I WANT TO BE THE WALL following this link at the special price of €7.12. Support Akiba Gamers by purchasing on Amazon through this link!

Simply exciting

From a technical point of view we can say that this work is characterized by one decidedly simple style: the stroke of the lines is subtle and gives life to very basic harmonic shapeswithout going into too much detail and going to represent particulars and/or characteristics in a meticulous way. Characters and setting therefore appear in their immediacy and essentialityso that the reader can focus on the depth of the dialogues and on the emotions and sensations they convey.

The volume is also extremely simple from an aesthetic and editorial point of view: the cover, white and pastel pink, depicts the two protagonists in the foreground. The paper used is far from thick and the first volume is divided into six short chapters, plus an extra story. All this would not seem to justify the price of the volume, a good € 7.50, if not for the fact that the story conveys important messages and is able to convey emotions, making the reader think a lot.

Who do we recommend I WANT TO BE THE WALL to?

If you like funny and at the same time exciting stories, I WANT TO BE THE WALL it is absolutely for you! While reading this delicate and very sweet slice of life in fact, you will have the opportunity to smile and think carefully about all the facets of the human soul; in short, a new way to try to understand our fears and feelings and those of those around us, because trying to put yourself in the other’s shoes means being mature, understanding and courageous.

Important topics handled delicately

Exciting tables and dialogues

Simple but effective illustrations Chapters a bit too short